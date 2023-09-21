FBS and Education Africa Join Forces to Empower Youth in Orange Farm

FBS, a leading global broker, and Education Africa, a renowned educational nonprofit organization, collaborate to make real change happen for children and teenagers in the Johannesburg township, Orange Farm.

This partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring equal access to quality education and eliminating disparities.

In September, FBS and Education Africa solidified their commitment to educational accessibility and excellence by establishing a partnership. As part of this agreement, FBS will make monetary contributions to support the students of Masibambane College, in Orange Farm founded by Education Africa and partnered with St John’s College.

Since 2019, Masibambane College has been laying the groundwork to transform the College into a STEM Educational Centre of Excellence. The first donation from FBS has been utilized to acquire essential school supplies, including stationary and exercise books, that will be used by the entirety of Msibambane College.

Diego Lima, FBS Business Development Lead in the African Region, comments on this charity partnership, “FBS is delighted to partner with Education Africa in supporting Masibambane College on its STEM journey. As the global fintech platform and financial services provider, we understand the role of quality education as the cornerstone of global development. Investing in STEM education, we are helping young learners to be more prepared to fit into the tech-driven job market in the future. FBS is committed to making a positive impact in local communities.”

“Education Africa is thrilled to partner with FBS in our shared mission to provide quality education to underserved communities. It is easy to forget that Masibambane College is entirely dependent on donor support, but this partnership will enable us to further enhance our school and empower students with the skills they need to excel. Together, we will certainly Make real change Happen,” adds James Urdang, Founder & CEO of Education Africa.

FBS is proud to align its philanthropic efforts with Education Africa’s mission to expand Masibambane College’s capacity, transforming it into a STEM Educational Centre of Excellence.