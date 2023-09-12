Dell Technologies appoints Alexandre Brousse as the EMEA Channel Lead

Dell Technologies has appointed Alexandre Brousse as the EMEA Channel Lead, effective from October 1. In his new role, Brousse will collaborate with the EMEA Channel team to establish a customer-centric and partner-empowered ecosystem aimed at fostering growth and innovation within the region.

He takes over this position from Anwar Dahab, who has been assigned to lead Dell Technologies in France. Alexandre Brousse has been a part of Dell Technologies for 18 years and, most recently, served as the leader of Channel Sales for Western Europe.

Diego Majdalani, President of Global Channel Sales at Dell Technologies, commented, “With today’s leadership announcements, we demonstrate our commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for both our customers and partners. Alexandre Brousse is a highly experienced and respected leader who will be a valuable addition to my leadership team and our broader EMEA partner ecosystem. Anwar brings a great channel perspective, strong relationships, and a deep understanding of the French market to his new role.”

Alexandre Brousse, now the EMEA Channel Lead for Dell Technologies, expressed, “Partners are essential to our success. When we work hand-in-hand with partners, we move faster, drive progress, and deliver outstanding results to our customers. I am honored and excited about the opportunity to accelerate our partner momentum and eagerly anticipate building even stronger relationships with our partners in the region.”