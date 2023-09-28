Cassava Technologies Partners with Atlas AI to Boost Africa’s Digital Transformation

Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group announced a strategic partnership with Atlas AI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics platform. The collaboration aims to maximize the positive impact of connectivity and digital services across Africa, leveraging data-driven insights to expedite digital transformation and foster economic growth.

This partnership empowers Cassava to provide its enterprise clients with tailored AI development capabilities, designed to meet the unique demands of African businesses.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies emphasized the significance of AI and data analytics in their digital transformation journey, envisioning an AI-centric future that benefits all Africans. He stated, “Being an AI-first technology company is a key part of our vision for a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.”

Abe Tarapani, CEO of Atlas AI, expressed excitement about deepening their collaboration with Cassava Technologies, a company renowned for expanding digital capabilities and infrastructure across Africa. He highlighted the importance of responsible AI adoption in driving digital prosperity in Africa.

By harnessing Atlas AI’s platform, Cassava Technologies aims to elevate its service delivery continent-wide. The partnership will enable Cassava to introduce enterprise AI solutions to African organizations, facilitating growth, supply chain optimization, and resilience to rapid changes. Additionally, Cassava will leverage Atlas AI’s core AI capabilities in its internal digital transformation efforts, reinforcing its position as an AI-first company at the forefront of technological innovation.

Through its extensive African network, Cassava Technologies will also support the widespread adoption of geospatial AI for public benefit applications. Atlas AI’s platform, powered by satellite imagery, survey data, and AI, provides detailed insights into development conditions in underserved communities. This data equips public and social sector organizations to target assistance to vulnerable communities affected by economic and climate-related challenges.

Hardy Pemhiwa emphasized the partnership’s potential to enhance access to digital services via Cassava’s Pan-African fiber broadband network.

Cassava Technologies and Atlas AI aim to use technology to boost social mobility and prosperity for African businesses and individuals.