ApeX Pro’s New Smart Liquidity Pools Bring the Best of DeFi to Bybit

Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is collaborating with permissionless and decentralized trading platform ApeX Pro to open the door to ApeX Pro’s new Smart Liquidity Pool (SLP) where users can easily earn an attractive real yield on USD-pegged stablecoin, USDC.

Opportunity of a Lifetime

The SLP provides users with an opportunity to become professional market makers and earn profits with a high return-to-risk ratio. The pool market-making strategy automatically places buy and sell orders to capture profits from bid-ask spreads.

Profits are shared among the pool subscribers, earning liquidity providers an attractive passive income.

Direct Access to ApeX Pro

Bybit users can access ApeX Pro directly from their Bybit account, foregoing the need to set up a decentralized wallet and navigate blockchains directly, and they can access the product with just $10 USDC.

Overall SLP Increase in Coming Months

The total size of the SLP will increase from $500,000 to $2,000,000 million over the course of the first month allowing more users to gain from this passive income stream, while the pool cap will increase further in the upcoming months.

Continuous Yield Opportunities

Another key advantage of the SLP is its ability to mitigate impermanent loss, a common concern in traditional liquidity provision.

Unlike other liquidity strategies, where users only earn fees when trades are within a specific range, the SLP offers continuous yield opportunities, thanks to its vigilant monitoring of user positions and adjustment to market conditions.

“With the launch of the Smart Liquidity Pool, ApeX Pro continues to spearhead innovation in the DeFi space,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

“We’re proud to provide Bybit users easy access to the next-level opportunities offered in the world of decentralized finance, directly from their Bybit account.”