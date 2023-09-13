Africa’s Super App Ayoba Surpasses 30M Monthly User Mark

Africa’s #1 super messaging app ayoba officially surpasses the 30 million monthly user mark. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the app’s rapidly growing popularity, particularly in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

In addition to this great milestone, Ayoba also successfully broadens its user base into new markets including Kenya and Tanzania which has contributed significantly toward its growth.

The app owned by MTN is a free instant messaging app, that allows for a secure exchange of text messages, voice messages, videos, images, audio, and other files with any of their is gaining incredible popularity. Family-friendly localised content is also available on the app through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities. Several games are also available on the platform.

MTN’s Group Chief Operating Officer says, “ayoba’s growth reflects their commitment to delivering valuable, user-focused services. This achievement is a significant step in our ongoing journey to deepen connectivity and digital inclusion across Africa and signifies the trust and reliance users have placed in ayoba as a platform that enriches their daily lives.”

This year, ayoba focused on enhancing communication and content features. They have been well received, as evidenced by a notable increase in music streaming, messaging, and overall user retention. Card Views in the channels vertical have soared, with users viewing over 200M cards this year alone.

The app’s new ‘Explore’ landing page is now live across all key markets, streamlining content discovery and user access to relevant, trending content. The app also continues to advance its integrated ecosystem development approach revolving around the MicroApps vertical. This quarters they launched a key initiative in Nigeria, the ayoba SME Accelerator program.

The program is specifically designed to digitise, empower, and accelerate the growth of SMEs, and aims to foster innovation, enhance competitiveness, drive growth, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Another impactful program led by ayoba is its e-Track Portfolio managed at the Solution Space at the University of Cape Town. The program – a two-phase early-stage venture acceleration and capacity-building program designed for high-impact entrepreneurs in South Africa and beyond, has recently welcomed an additional 15 high-impact startups to the portfolio.