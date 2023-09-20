20 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know Alexa Could Do

We all know that Alexa can play our favorite songs, set timers, and maybe even tell us a joke or two. But Alexa’s capabilities go far beyond these basic functions. This smart assistant can become an integral part of your home and life, offering features that might surprise you. Cyber experts Geonode have given a low down of 20 lesser-known things Alexa can do.

1. Alexa as a Pet Companion

Missing your pets while you’re away? Alexa can keep them company with ambient sounds or interactive games designed for pets.

2. Whisper Mode

Yes, you read that right. Alexa can whisper back if you whisper a command. Useful for those late-night queries when you don’t want to wake up the household.

3. Brief Mode

Tired of Alexa’s verbose confirmations? Enable Brief Mode, and Alexa will become more succinct, sometimes responding with just a beep.

4. Skill Blueprints

Customise Alexa’s responses for specific scenarios or questions. It’s a neat way to personalise your smart home experience.

5. Email and Calendar Integration

Beyond just setting reminders and alarms, you can integrate your email and calendar for more efficient task management.

6. Guard Mode

When activated, Alexa can listen for alarming sounds like breaking glass or smoke alarms and alert you accordingly.

7. Multi-room Music

Did you know you can stream music across multiple Alexa devices in different rooms simultaneously?

8. Donation

Feeling charitable? Use Alexa to make a donation to your chosen organisation.

9. Voice Profiles

Alexa can distinguish between different voices in your household to provide personalized experiences for everyone.

10. Shopping List Collaboration

You can invite family members to collaborate on a shopping list or to-do list, all through Alexa.

11. Sleep Sounds

From rainforest sounds to white noise, Alexa can play a range of ambient sounds to help you sleep better.

12. Drop-In Calls

You can make direct calls to other Alexa devices in your home, effectively using them as an intercom system.

13. Recipe Assistance

From ingredient lists to step-by-step instructions, Alexa can assist you throughout your cooking process.

14. Local Business Searches

Looking for the nearest pharmacy or grocery store? Alexa can find local businesses for you.

15. Currency Conversion

Need quick currency conversion? Just ask Alexa for real-time rates.

16. Voice Remote

You can control your TV, including playback and volume, using Alexa as your voice remote.

17. Voice Shopping

Enabled with proper security features, Alexa can help you make purchases without even picking up your phone.

18. Daily Briefing

Get news updates, weather forecasts, and calendar reminders all in one go with a simple “Good Morning” command.

19. Fitness Trainer

Alexa can guide you through quick workouts, perfect for squeezing in some exercise at home.

20. Translate Languages

Need quick translation? Alexa can translate phrases or sentences into several languages for you.