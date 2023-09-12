Nutanix Welcomes Gerhard Fourie as Channel Sales Manager for SSA and IOI

Nutanix a prominent global cloud software, has officially appointed Gerhard Fourie as the Channel Sales Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands (SSA and IOI).

Gerhard, based in Johannesburg, will be primarily responsible for channel sales management, driving business development, and nurturing strategic relationships with key partners in the region, all aimed at advancing innovation and delivering Nutanix’s unique value proposition.

With an impressive 12-year background in account and channel management roles, Gerhard Fourie brings with him a well-documented history of successfully identifying opportunities, expanding business ventures, and consistently surpassing set targets. His extensive experience collaborating with resellers, distributors, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), cloud aggregators, service providers, and system integrators positions him uniquely to assist Nutanix in realizing its mission of providing profitable, predictable, and seamless business experiences.

Alex Russell, Regional Sales Manager, SADC at Nutanix, expressed his enthusiasm about Gerhard’s addition to the team, stating, “We are thrilled to have Gerhard join our team. His rich experience in the African IT industry and deep relationships with tier-one partners, vendors, and distributors will be crucial in driving our channel vision across the region. Our goal is to enable partners to build a profitable, predictable, and frictionless business while delivering the Nutanix value proposition. We are confident that Gerhard’s addition to the team will greatly enhance our efforts towards achieving this goal.”

Gerhard Fourie has previously held pivotal positions at Commvault and Veeam Software. During his tenure as Channel Lead at Commvault, he led the channel efforts for SSA and IOI, where he successfully recruited partners and significantly expanded customer acquisition. While at Veeam Software, in the role of Partner Account Manager, Fourie developed comprehensive partner strategies, devised strategic account plans, cultivated key executive relationships, and consistently met revenue targets within a specified geographical region. He also served as the Symantec Channel Manager at Westcon-Comstor South Africa.

“I am excited to join Nutanix and contribute to the development of a channel ecosystem that drives innovation and transformation for our customers. Nutanix’s commitment to ethical and inclusive business practices aligns with my passion for building sustainable businesses. I look forward to leveraging my strategic, people management, and execution skills to drive impactful results for Nutanix in the SSA and IOI region.” says Fourie.