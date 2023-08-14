Women in Tech: Inspiring Q&A with Shenaaz Trethewey

Passionate and inspirational were the only words we could find to describe this interview with Shenaaz Trethewey – Chief Operating Officer for Comcorp South Africa, leading software innovators and authentication technology specialists.

Her leadership and organisational capabilities and her role as a woman in the tech space set her apart as example for others to follow and learn from.

Shenaaz is especially passionate about the role businesses play in servicing society through technology, especially as the reliance on technology has become embedded in our thinking. In an interview she shared her thoughts on the role women play in today’s ever evolving tech space:

How did you get into the tech space?

I incidentally got into the tech space and married a software engineer. At the time I had a realisation that everything we do is in some way or form digitally enabled which made me believe the distinction between commercial and technical is not a useful one.

We have these differentiated skills within our organisations, but tech is part our everyday DNA – meaning that to make an impact going forward, I had to immerse myself in it and gain a better understanding of how technology plays a vital role in the way we do business.

Why do you love your work and the tech sector?

I love working in the tech sector because it isn’t about coding – its about how something as dynamic as human challenges are solved. Something that is colorful, and dynamic is converted into a solution and into binary.

That binary could become complex – but it’s also empowering to introduce this added value to the world. Just to think that we have the power to translate what we need into products – by combining what appears to be two ends of the spectrum is incredibly fascinating. I also love solving problems and taking turning complexities into simple solutions. I believe this is the triumph of our collective intellect.

What is you take on the gender gap in the tech sector

I have never let the gender gap define my progress. I can see from the statistics that there is a divide and a gap – One that is slowly being reduced. The growth and pervasive nature of tech will help reduce this gap. If we think its about sitting in a corner and spitting out zeros and ones, then I think its going to be a niche skill set and extract very specific people – gender aside.

However, the social, and interactive dynamic that tech represents today, offers everyone an opportunity – across gender, across skillsets and across socio-economic categories to play a role in defining what it looks like in the future.

How can women positively impact the gender gap or in general in the tech sector?

Collaboration, sharing ideas and being accessible to each other is important. Being brave to show that perhaps differing perspectives are not wrong, but rather creates stronger solutions. The journey of any progress starts with defining what it is for you, and then working from there.

My definition of tech and platforms could be vastly different from the other. But as long as we can show how they work together, and how it makes for a better product, we can create the jobs of the future and carve out the roles that come with the uniqueness of who you identify as.

What are your views and own way of doing the groundwork that future generations of women will benefit from?

Being authentic and unapologetically me. By modelling this and remaining resilient I can deliver what I can in the best way possible. There is a great deal of emphasis on what others say and what people do; a sense of social pressures that make us believe that we should look or act a certain way.

Although I fundamentally believe we should conform to certain etiquettes to enable us to work better together – being anything other than yourself could mean we are enabling future generations to be a “canned” society. Creativity and problem solving comes from being authentic and learning how to make the differences between us count positively. This includes gender.

In your opinion how should young women view the tech sector?

An opportunity to express problem solving, innovation towards solving some real human challenges. It’s exciting to know that something that has come from a mere idea can make an impact at scale – it’s incredible.

It’s about being a part of something bigger, and understanding that the limit is oneself as opposed to physical strength or what you look like. In a knowledge world, there are no limits. And for this reason, it’s a place with the most opportunity to flourish.

What is your best advice to other women -and what tips can you share on how to grow and find a niche in the tech sector?

Conformity will only get you so far, whilst authenticity takes you all the way. Listen more and be clear on how what you have to say translates to another person. In respecting others, you are respecting yourself.

If faced with criticism or difficulty, I remind myself that what we do today will make tomorrow easier. And what I learn today will strengthen my tolerance and perspective tomorrow.