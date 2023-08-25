Vivo’s Eye-Catching New Y36: Not Just a Pretty Face

Vivo Smartphone, a global leading technology company with 20% of the smartphone market share in China (ranked first), has recently introduced its stunning new model, vivo Y36, onto the South African market – and it’s a cracker.

The new phone is set to turn some heads with an eye-catching design, a camera system that redefines mobile photography, formidable performance, and ground-breaking charging capabilities.

Significant Share in Global Smartphone Market

Vivo is the world’s fifth-biggest 9% smartphone maker, with 9% of the global smartphone market in 2022. Its new Y36 is the latest addition to its Y series and combines style and functionality to make it a slick companion for all seasons.

The device stands out among its peers with an array of features that include Premium Crystal Glass, 44W Flash Charge, 5000 mAh Battery, 8 GB + 8 GB Extended RAM, and a 50 MP HD Main Camera.

“The vivo Y offers significant advancements in response to consumer demands. It offers a host of stunning design features that elevate its aesthetic appeal and provides users with an unparalleled experience that allows them to capture special, aesthetically pleasing moments with ease,” said Tony Shi at General Manager of vivo South Africa.

Futuristic and Innovative Design

The Y36 not only provides a sleek and futuristic look but enhances the user experience with a series of design innovations. It offers a 6.64-inch display and a screen-to-body ratio of up to 91.06% that ensures an immersive viewing experience. The tiny camera hole on top of the screen does not interfere while you enjoy movies on the phone.

Available in Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black, the Y36’s design incorporates the Ripple Process, which works with the Premium Crystal Glass to mimic the appearance of rippling water.

The curved design offers smooth lines and a warm, pleasant appearance, with no uncomfortable rough edges.​ Moreover, it ensures a smooth smartphone interaction and makes it more intuitive and ergonomic.

High-Performance CPU and Advanced GPU

Under the hood, the Y36 comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth and efficient performance for a seamless user experience.

With its high-performance CPU and advanced GPU, it delivers speedy multitasking, responsive gaming, and swift app launches. The Snapdragon 680 enhances overall device performance, making it an excellent choice for users who demand power and speed.

Extended RAM Doubling Storage Capacity

Using the 8 GB + 8 GB Extended RAM essentially doubles this device’s storage capacity, which means you don’t have to worry about buying more storage: this smartphone has sufficient space and speed to support you throughout the day.

The vivo Y36 redefines mobile photography with its exceptional camera system. With a remarkable 50 MP HD Main Camera, users can capture stunningly clear and vibrant images.

It also boasts a 2 MP Bokeh Camera, perfect for capturing portrait shots with captivating depth-of-field effects and a 2 MP Super Macro Camera, while the Y36’s 16 MP HD Front Portrait Camera ensures crystal-clear selfies.

Additionally, the Y36 offers a unique Double Exposure feature, adding artistic flair to your photography. Whether you’re a professional or an amateur, the Y36’s camera system delivers an unparalleled photography experience that surpasses expectations.

Convenience and Durability

Significant improvements have been made to the performance and usefulness of the vivo Y36 smartphone. The phone is supported by the advanced 44W Flash Charge, making it easier to charge the handset quickly, with a large 5000mAh Large Battery to provide greater convenience and uninterrupted usage. By using higher voltages, it enables faster charging times and reduces the dependency on bulky chargers.