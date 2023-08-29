Strengthening Data-Centric Security: comforte AG Joins AWS Partner Network

Comforte AG, a prominent data-centric security provider, has strategically partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud service provider. This collaboration significantly bolsters AWS’s competitive position, as comforte now joins the ranks of the AWS Partner Network (APN) as its newest member.

The convergence of these entities results in an expanded array of security offerings, amplifying value for joint cloud customers and reinforcing AWS’s distinguished market standing.

In its capacity as an APN member and a Qualified Software provider, Comforte empowers shared customers to adopt its comprehensive data security strategy.

This strategy orchestrates privacy-centric safeguards for sensitive data components, including personally identifiable information (PII), encompassing specialized data discovery and classification functionalities meticulously tailored for the scrutiny of sensitive data components within AWS environments.

Data-Centric Security Paradigm

This data-centric security paradigm, coupled with the concept of Bring Your Own Protection to the cloud, certifies holistic data protection. This protection extends not only within AWS but also when data is employed and exchanged with external entities and other cloud services.

The Comforte Data Security Platform serves as the bastion of sensitive data protection, facilitating compliance with data privacy regulations and aligning with organizational data aspirations. This alliance furnishes joint customers with an assortment of pivotal advantages:

Bring Your Own Encryption (BYOE) Protection: Augment inherent capabilities of cloud services by provisioning comprehensive end-to-end data protection for AWS, hybrid infrastructures, and multi-cloud configurations.

Optimized Protection: Stateless Tokenization and Format-Preserving Encryption that authorize secure access and scrutiny of sensitive data.

Enhanced Discovery and Classification: Uninterrupted discovery capabilities that autonomously scour for sensitive data components.

Secure Data Analytics at Scale: Prudently harness sensitive data by upholding its data structure, enabling its utility in both internal and third-party tools.

Transparent Integration: Imposing minimal or zero disruption on existing customer setups within data ecosystems and environments.

Cloud-Native Architecture: Exclusively tailored for cloud-centric data ecosystems and environments.

Risk Identification: Competence in pinpointing data lineages encompassing relationships between sensitive data and sources of risk.

Risk Mitigation: Ensuring data remains shielded in the event of a data breach while remaining entirely usable for operational procedures.

Regulatory Compliance: Exuding a high degree of confidence in achieving compliance with rigorous data privacy regulations such as PCI DSS and GDPR.

Henning Horst, CTO at Comforte, expressed enthusiasm about this synergy, stating, “We are exceedingly enthusiastic about augmenting the security landscape for AWS customers. The Comforte Data Security Platform is meticulously engineered to safeguard data within hybrid or cloud-driven ecosystems, assuring its protection and usability for data analysis and other business workflows. Our shared clients will reap the rewards of fortified security and data privacy, all while retaining data’s analytical potency and fostering business innovation.”