Rigorous Testing Proves Reliability of Samsung Galaxy Z Series

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the thinnest, most aesthetically balanced Galaxy Z series yet, but they have also been carefully designed to meet the durability needs of users.

Ensuring Longevity: Rigorous Durability Testing

Before moving from the production line to a user’s pocket, these flexible devices are put through a series of rigorous reliability tests to ensure they can stand the test of time for any lifestyle and meet the highest standards possible. Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations. The rigorous durability tests can be viewed here.

Robust Features for Enhanced Protection

The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display1. Along with IPX82 support, Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 23 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover4, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 provide the protection consumers expect, enhanced further by Flex Hinge. This new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts.

Balancing Aesthetics and Functionality

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 have advance these efforts – featuring a wider variety of recycled materials5 in more internal and external components than previous Galaxy Z series smartphones.

Not only did Samsung add more types of recycled materials used in each device, but it also more than doubled the amount of device components that use a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled plastic or pre-consumer recycled glass, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold56 use recycled materials in 15 device components, an increase from six (6) internal components in the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4.

Advancing Sustainability with Recycled Materials

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 feature a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the paper used for their packaging box8 is made using 100 percent recycled material9.

These innovations have also been purposefully designed for optimised longevity. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, helping to extend the product lifecycle.

Maximizing Lifecycle and Versatility

The minimal, sleek appearance housing specialised hinge functionality emphasises Samsung’s commitment and the inherent beauty of essential design. The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design.

Check out the video below to learn how every element of Samsung’s latest foldables have been purposefully engineered to provide the incredible versatility expected from Galaxy Z series along with the durability that offers peace of mind.