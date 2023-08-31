Nutun Launches Nutun Empowered Women Programme (NEW)

Global Business Services company Nutun has announced the launch of the Nutun Empowerment Women (NEW) Programme, designed to accelerate the careers of female employees across the organization.

Introduced at a special employee event by Dineo Sekwele, Nutun’s Group HR Executive, the initiative is driven by Nutun’s workforce demographic, with 75% women, and the company’s commitment to gender equality. Nutun, a division of JSE-listed Transaction Capital, is a major Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm in South Africa.

Sekwele stated, “By investing in our female talent’s professional growth, we aim to empower Nutun’s women and inspire other organizations. Promoting women drives progress for all.”

The program offers skills-building, mentorship, group coaching, networking, and other resources to help Nutun’s women enhance their capabilities and progress. Sekwele emphasized that achieving gender equity starts within Nutun, as the company turns ideals into action.

The inaugural cohort comprises fifty women, ranging from junior staff to middle management. Nutun partnered with Duke University, a leading global corporate education provider, to design a curriculum that aims to empower women through learning opportunities.

John Watling, Nutun Group CEO, stressed the significance of women’s contributions – strength, intelligence, shattering glass ceilings, challenging stereotypes, leadership, and being agents of change. Watling asserted that diversity and inclusion, especially women in leadership, are critical for organizational thriving. He called for everyone to support and embrace diversity to uplift women to their full potential.

Peta Mashinini of the International Women’s Forum South Africa, the keynote speaker, encouraged attendees to support and empower each other. She highlighted the importance of self-care in making a positive difference.

Sekwele expressed enthusiasm for the program’s potential impact on participants and Nutun as a whole. She stated, “The launch of NEW marks a significant step forward for gender equity. Empowering women means empowering humanity.”