Navigating the Digital Landscape: Empowering Females Online

In today’s interconnected digital landscape, the internet has become an integral part of our daily lives. It offers access to a wealth of knowledge, connects us with friends worldwide, and provides a platform for creativity and self-expression. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the digital world can also reinforce gender inequalities and widen the gender digital divide. Despite these challenges, there is an opportunity to create a safer and more equal internet for women and girls in South Africa.

As we approach Women’s Day in South Africa, it is an opportune time to explore ways to ensure that women and girls can maximize the potential of the internet. According to a report by UN Women, a significant gender gap persists in technology and innovation, with women and girls being underrepresented in various tech-related sectors. Moreover, 259 million fewer women worldwide have internet access compared to men, and they are disproportionately affected by online harassment, stalking, privacy violations, and other challenges.

UN Women’s study of 51 countries reveals that 38% of women have experienced online harassment, but only one in four reported it to authorities. Nearly nine in 10 women chose to limit their online activity due to such harassment. Global and in South Africa, trafficking concerns persist as women face cybercriminals’ manipulation through fake online relationships.

Despite the risks, the answer does not lie in limiting online activity but in empowering women to navigate the internet fearlessly. One crucial step is for women to take control of their online presence by creating private social media profiles with two-factor authentication, sharing content only with known individuals, and minimizing personal information shared. Professional women may consider using separate accounts for their personal and public profiles.

Engaging in open dialogue with young women and girls about their online activities is of paramount importance. Alongside cybercriminal risks, they also face online bullying and other pressures from social media and digital platforms. Parents and mentors should discuss the risks without instilling fear but fostering open conversation. Encouraging responsible online behavior and minimizing potential risks is vital for girls to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

Practical tips for staying safe online:

Use strong passwords and security settings. Make sure your passwords are strong and unique, and use different passwords for different accounts. Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible.

Be careful about what you click on. Don't click on links in emails or messages from people you don't know. These links could lead to malicious websites that could infect your computer with malware.

Save evidence of cyberbullying and report it. Save screenshots of the messages, emails, or recordings of the bullying. Most websites and apps have policies against cyberbullying and will take action if it is brought to their attention.

Don't give out personal information to people you meet online. In the online dating world, things are not always as they seem. Remember the Netflix documentary, Tinder Swindler? Just because someone says they are who they say they are, doesn't mean they are. If you do decide to meet your online crush in person, make sure to meet in public for the first time, and let a trusted friend or family member know about your plans.

Use resources and tools to encourage online safety. There are many resources available to help women, girls, parents, and educators navigate through the digital world safely and help their loved ones do the same.

Block, mute, remove. Control your digital space and trust your gut. If someone makes you feel uncomfortable online, don't be afraid to report them or block them. Don't worry about hurting their feelings, your safety and comfort must always be your number one priority.

Don't be afraid to ask for help. If you're ever uncomfortable with someone online, don't be afraid to reach out to someone you trust for help.

Women’s voices can be a powerful catalyst for change, advocating for stricter legislation and protection regarding online challenges. Additionally, educating young people, including young men, about respectful and appropriate communication can take a preventative approach to online threats.

Promote safety and equality, bridging the digital divide for South African women and girls in a secure online world.

By Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa.