HUAWEI nova 11 Series Launches in South Africa

HUAWEI has unveiled the innovative HUAWEI Nova 11 Series, a bold and stylish lineup designed with portrait photography in mind. The series caters to trendsetters and offers a smarter user experience, making waves in the Nova Star universe.

The HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro introduces XD Portrait and upgraded HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography for exceptional portraits. The Super Star Orbit Ring design seamlessly incorporates aesthetics, while ultra-durable Kunlun Glass ensures reliability. Coupled with SuperCharge Turbo, the phone delivers a smoother, smarter, and more secure experience.

The series includes three models: HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11, and Nova 11i. The Pro model boasts a 120 Hz OLED Curved Display, and Nova 11 focuses on lightweight processing. The Nova 11 Pro is slim and light, with a high screen-to-body ratio.

The Nova 11 Series integrates youthful vitality into its design, epitomizing phone fashion. HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro features new Vegan Leather – Green, conveying Gen Z’s optimism.

Upgraded HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography adopts XD Portrait for detailed portrait shots. The HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro features a 60 MP Ultra Portrait Dual Camera, a 100-degree ultra-wide-angle, and an 8 MP Close-up Portrait Front Camera.

Equipped with a 4500 mAh battery, the HUAWEI Nova 11 Series ensures lasting power. The Nova 11 Pro supports HUAWEI 100 W SuperCharge Turbo, providing rapid charging.

Kunlun Glass enhances robustness and drop resistance, while the Nova 11 Pro and Nova 11 feature a 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera and an 8 MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera.

As excitement builds for the Nova 11 Pro and Nova 11, enthusiasts have the already available HUAWEI Nova 11i, blending beauty and power for aspirational users.