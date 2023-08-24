Highlights From the Brand Africa 100 2023 Survey

Highly anticipated release of Brand Africa 100 2023, reveals Africa’s 100 top brands. The report compiled by Brand Africa, in collaboration with Geopoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership, presents the most comprehensive ranking of the most admired brands across Africa.

As the African economy continues to thrive, recognising some of the most prolific brands that captivated the hearts and minds of the African people is well worth celebrating.

The data collected in the survey reflects 32 African countries which represents 85% of the countries GDP and population. It is a comprehensive reflection of brand perception and affinity among the diverse African consumer base.

Here are the top highlights from Brand Africa’s 100 2023 Survey :