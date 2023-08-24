Highlights From the Brand Africa 100 2023 Survey

Highly anticipated release of Brand Africa 100 2023, reveals Africa’s 100 top brands. The report compiled by Brand Africa, in collaboration with Geopoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership, presents the most comprehensive ranking of the most admired brands across Africa.
As the African economy continues to thrive, recognising some of the most prolific brands that captivated the hearts and minds of the African people is well worth celebrating.
The data collected in the survey reflects 32 African countries which represents 85% of the countries GDP and population. It is a comprehensive reflection of brand perception and affinity among the diverse African consumer base.
Here are the top highlights from Brand Africa’s 100 2023 Survey :
- Despite optimism with the progress of AfCFTA and other initiatives to drive African initiatives, African brands regressed by 20% from a 10 year high of 17% to 14% share of the top 100 most admired brands in Africa. MTN dropped out of the Top 10, and all African brands lost ground, however, Zambia’s Trade Kings – the highest African mover climbed to #38 on the list.
- In a category specific ranking of the Top-25 financial service brands, Africa’s oldest banking group, Standard Bank, surged to the #1 most admired brand in Africa, displacing GTBank – which took the lead in the last 3 years. It is good to note that the category is dominated by South African (6) and Nigerian (6) brands which account for 48%
- In the Top 25 media brands, DSTV, consumer brand of Multichoice, retains its dominant ranking ahead of BBC and CNN, as Africa’s most admired media brand.
- MTN is the most admired African brand in the Top 100 brands, while Nigerian Dangote has retaken the lead as the most admired brand when respondents are prompted to recall and African brand specifically.
- African brands that best exemplify African pride are Dangote, Ethiopian Airlines and MTN.