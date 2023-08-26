Editing for IGTV: Tips and Tricks

Effective video editing plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality and impact of IGTV content. It’s a powerful tool for making your videos memorable, engaging, and shareable in a competitive digital landscape. In this article, you will explore the secrets of IGTV video editing, popular tools, and techniques. Read on and impress the audience with fascinating, well-edited content.

What Is IGTV?

IGTV, which stands for “Instagram TV,” is a feature within the popular social media platform Instagram. It was introduced as a way for users to share longer-form videos, moving beyond the traditional short video format of Instagram Stories. IGTV allows content creators to upload videos that are up to 15 minutes long for most accounts, and verified accounts or larger accounts can upload videos up to 60 minutes in length. Unlike Instagram Stories, IGTV videos don’t disappear after 24 hours; they are permanently accessible on both the creator’s profile and in a standalone IGTV app. IGTV videos are typically vertical, taking advantage of the smartphone’s portrait orientation for optimized mobile viewing.

How to Make Your IGTV Content Stand Out

People post massive amounts of content daily, and it’s not easy to grab the audience’s attention with the first few seconds and retain it till the end of your video. Here are some effective tips and tricks that will help you edit high-quality video content.

You should start strong with a compelling hook, like visuals, text, or a teaser and an eye-catching thumbnail.

Before editing, outline the flow of your video, creating a story with an intro, a peak moment, and a conclusion.

Visual appeal is crucial, so use consistent colors, graphics, effects, and transitions to enhance storytelling.

Your video should be optimized for mobile viewing to fit IGTV’s vertical format.

If you use spoken content, ensure it is clear and free of background noise. Background music and sound effects can add to the video’s mood.

Engage with your audience by using a strong call to action, like encouraging likes, comments, or shares, and interactive elements.

Business owners should place their logo subtly, use consistent fonts and colors to make the brand more recognizable.

Divide your content into clear, digestible segments to help viewers follow along and increase watch times.

Stay updated with current video editing trends and consider incorporating them when suitable.

Popular Tools for IGTV Video Editing

There are many programs for creating stunning IGTV content, and it may be challenging to choose the right tool. Consider that the best tool for you depends on your level of experience, the complexity of your content, and the specific features you require for your IGTV videos. Whether you’re a beginner looking for simplicity or a professional aiming for advanced editing, there’s likely a tool that suits your needs among these options.

Adobe Premier Pro

Adobe is an excellent option for IGTV video editing due to its versatility and professional-grade features. IGTV content creators who want to deliver high-quality, polished videos with advanced editing techniques will benefit from Premiere Pro’s robust capabilities. It offers features like precise trimming, text-based editing, advanced color correction, intricate audio editing, and more.

Movavi

Movavi is ideal for IGTV video editing, especially for beginners and users who prioritize a streamlined editing process. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to edit mp4 videos without a steep learning curve. Movavi provides a straightforward platform for content creators who want to quickly edit videos and add basic transitions, text overlays, and effects.

Shotcut

Shotcut is an open source editor available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It offers powerful features for video and audio editing for free. It’s a great choice for IGTV video editing, especially for creators who want more control over their editing process. This tool provides a range of editing styles and techniques for managing various video formats and lengths. Here you can find useful tips on how to make a video collage for your IGTV channel.

Conclusion

In the exciting world of IGTV, video editing isn’t just about cutting and pasting—it’s the art of content making that evokes feelings, tells stories, and brings people together. With these tips and tricks, you can make videos that not only stand out, but also keep viewers coming back for more.