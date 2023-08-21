e-Gov Services Now Available to Public in South Africa

As the world progresses into the 4th Industrial revolution where digitization is paramount – adopting a paperless environment (digitizing services) is crucial for organizations.

As a result, the Gauteng Department of e-Government, Research, and Development, as a main driver of digital transformation within Gauteng, is focusing its efforts on digitizing Gauteng government services in order to achieve a paperless service environment.

The ‘Gauteng Digital Platform’ Website

To achieve this, the department developed a website called ‘Gauteng Digital Platform’ to serve as a one-stop-shop for all Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) services. This platform is also accessible as a Mobile App which people can download on their smartphones.

The website and app provide various government services, eliminating paper usage and the need to travel to government departments for access. These electronic services (e-services) range from applying for vehicle licenses, applying for GPG vacancies, e-Learning for those in school, and many others.

Gauteng Professional Job Centre

Through the Gauteng Digital Platform, one of the popular e-services that one can access is the Gauteng Professional Job Centre also known as e-Recruitment. e-Recruitment is an online job portal that GPG uses to advertise available job vacancies. This e-service provides job seekers with convenience and easy access to advertised GPG vacancies, anywhere, anytime.

Head of Department Mr. Cyril Baloyi, says the transition to digital services and workflow systems is a progressive step towards a more sustainable and efficient future for the province.

“Our main goal is to make government available anytime, anywhere, and on any device. We want to provide government services in a modernized way through digital platforms to create universal access for citizens, businesses, and employees.

Through our online portal and digital platforms, citizens must be able to access information, submit forms, and process transactions remotely, eliminating the need for physical visits and paperwork,” said Mr. Baloyi.

Additional Services in Development Stage

The department is currently in the process of improving the website in order to add more exciting features for users of the digital platform. We’re developing 15 more e-services for the digital platform, including Online IDP Assessments, Fleet Management, and Athletics Management. The Gauteng Digital Platform app can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store.