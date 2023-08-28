Chartered Governance Professionals Meet in Victoria Falls

Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe members will consider how they can contribute to bringing about Zimbabwe’s economic transformation, when they meet in Victoria Falls next month for their annual conference.

‘Attaining Vision 2030: Chartered Governance and Accountancy Professionals – Catalysts for Economic Transformation’ is the theme of the conference this year, which takes place at the Elephant Hills Hotel from September 27 to 30.

Among the topics to be discussed are the value and role of modern governance as an economic enabler and ethical leadership that goes beyond compliance.

Africa Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) executive vice-president Denys Denya will offer a banker’s perspective on the future of business in Zimbabwe.

There will be a panel discussion on a global perspective of good corporate governance. Among the members of the panel will be Mr Allen Choruma, the head of the Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet. Other panellists are Ambassador Gertrude Takawira, who is policy advisor to the global Chartered Governance Institute, and Alpha Media Holdings chief executive Kenias Mafukidze.

Business consultant Maralyn Jangira will speak on the challenge for business leaders of mind renewal. Former auditor-general Mildred Chiri, will speak on the role of public audits in strengthening public sector institutions.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on strengthening institutions in Zimbabwe. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority commissioner general Regina Chinamasa, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency chief legal officer Theresa Muchinguri and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive Christopher Mugaga are expected to make up the panel for this discussion.

A high-powered panel of environmental, social and governance (ESG) experts will speak on and discuss ESG reporting and assurance and its implications for chartered governance and accountancy professionals.

Among these experts is Dr Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, who is a Nigerian social entrepreneur and member of the International Sustainability Standards Board, and International Federation of Accountants sustainability, policy and regulatory affairs director David Madon.

Other members of the panel are Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) secretary Admire Ndurunduru and World Bank senior financial management specialist Patrick Kabuya.

A past president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Mr Ashish Garg, will speak on the changing role of the corporate secretary and governance professionals.

ESG is a framework used to assess an organisation’s business practices and performance on various sustainability and ethical issues.

There will be plenty of time for discussions and networking during the conference. The Chartered Governance Professional of the Year will be announced at a formal dinner at the end of the conference.