MTN Partners with Disney+: Introducing Mobile Plan for South Africa

MTN and Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, have teamed up to introduce a Mobile Plan for Disney+ in South Africa.

The Disney+ Mobile Plan in partnership with MTN provides viewers with full access to Disney+’s extensive content library, featuring iconic brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and general entertainment from Star. Subscribers can enjoy this content on their mobile phones and tablets, with access to features like SD data-saver streaming. Parents can also set up kids’ profiles to ensure age-appropriate content.

Jason Probert, MTN SA General Manager for Digital Services, expressed his pride in the collaboration with Disney+, aiming to offer South Africans world-class entertainment on the go. He believes that streaming Disney+ on South Africa’s leading mobile network will provide customers with the ultimate experience of enjoying their favorite series and movies, both old and new. The partnership with Disney+ holds great potential for the future, and they are excited to explore many additional features for their customers.

Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company stated that the alliance with MTN offers South African subscribers another avenue to access Disney+’s vast selection of blockbuster films, iconic series, and new Disney+ Original titles, whether at home or on the move. This collaboration expands the streaming choices available to customers more than ever before.

MTN customers who subscribe to the Disney+ Mobile Plan can avail a bundle at the price of R49. They can pay for this bundle using their airtime or add it to their bill, and in return, they will receive 500MB of free streaming data per month. Additionally, MTN offers its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that includes 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month. Further Disney+ offers for MTN customers are currently under development.