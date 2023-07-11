Trend Micro Earns Leader Position in Forrester’s NAV Solutions Evaluation

Forrester has recognized Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader as a leader in network analysis and visibility (NAV) solutions.

The evaluation analyzed Trend Micro’s three core products and highlighted the importance of comprehensive network insight for achieving true zero trust. Trend Vision One platform offers attack surface visibility, enabling proactive threat detection and effective incident response.

Forrester described Trend’s NAV solutions as instrumental in monitoring network traffic, detecting threats, and driving Zero Trust strategies. The report praised Trend Micro’s rich threat intelligence and correlation data set, along with its intuitive UI and integration capabilities.

Medium to large enterprises, particularly those with multi-cloud environments, find Trend Micro’s NAV offering well-suited for their needs. The company’s vision focuses on consolidating telemetry data from endpoints to the cloud, providing a cohesive view and emphasizing the importance of countering emerging attack techniques.

“Trend’s vision is driven by combining all telemetry data, from the endpoint to the cloud, into a single cohesive view, regardless of which vendor provides the data,” says the Forrester report. “Trend’s NAV strategy builds on its capabilities in intrusion prevention, Zero Trust edge, and the endpoint, offering a single vendor technology stack to customers. Trend Micro is unique in that it views all other technologies as possible attack vectors and has a heavy focus on stopping emerging attack techniques.”