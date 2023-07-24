Moringa School & Nairobi Government Provide Free Digital Skills Training for Youth

Kenya| The County Government of Nairobi and Moringa School have partnered to offer free introductory digital skills training to Nairobi youths.

The program aims to stimulate an interest in STEM, equip young people with essential skills for success in the digital age, and provide tech talent with income-generating opportunities.

Moringa School accelerates transformative tech-based learning, closing Africa’s job market skills gap. Founded in April 2014, Moringa School fosters high-potential individuals passionate about technology, especially in Software Engineering and tech-based programs.

The school takes pride in training over 7,000 students and placing more than 75% of its graduates in leading companies across Africa and worldwide, including notable names like Safaricom, Microsoft, and Andela. Recognized as the top Edtech company in Africa, creates world-class developers through its unique learning model and Flatiron School partnership.

Through this collaboration, Moringa School trained 141 beneficiaries (95 male and 56 female) who were enrolled in the program. The training covered various topics, including computer programs, internet knowledge, and HTML. The County Government of Nairobi and Moringa School aim to bridge the skills gap and ensure that more young people in the city can thrive in the digital economy.

Free digital skills training for youths aged 18-30, with experienced trainers offering hands-on mentorship for digital confidence.

Snehar Shah, CEO of Moringa School, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with the County Government, aligning with their mission to empower people for success in the digital age. They aim to introduce as many young people in Nairobi as possible to the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution, positioning Nairobi as a full-fledged digital hub providing tech talent for global needs.