How Upcycling Old Tech Can Help Mines Thrive in a Connected World

Working underground in mines remains one of the riskiest and most dangerous jobs globally. Deploying reliable and safe network systems becomes increasingly difficult as mines go deeper into the earth’s surface, and there is a heightened demand for connectivity and throughput.

South Africa, with its three of the deepest mines in the world at around 4km deep, faces a growing demand for improved technology solutions underground. The same is true for the rest of Africa, where mining operations are getting deeper and more hazardous.

Meeting the Heightened Demands for Connectivity

One of the major challenges in these complex mine environments is deploying network connectivity to all operational areas to enhance safety and productivity.

Many wireless solutions are falling short of meeting these heightened demands, and the high cost of overhauling networks poses another hindrance. Legacy systems are also not capable of addressing the challenges effectively.

Hybrid Solutions: Combining WiFi and Private LTE

A hybrid approach that combines WiFi and private LTE is considered the most effective solution, as there is not enough spectrum to suit all use cases.

Private LTE is particularly suited for mission-critical connectivity, supporting safety apps like connected worker and automation.

WiFi can be used to fulfill the mine’s operational requirements. This approach helps manage the network logically and control costs.

Upcycling Infrastructure: Integrating Old and New

Deploying this hybrid solution involves a prioritization exercise, where the old infrastructure is integrated with the new.

By upcycling existing infrastructure and multiple frequencies operating on the same leaky feeder cable, mines can accommodate various channels, including private LTE, ensuring they coexist harmoniously. This integration allows legacy devices to connect to the new and more sophisticated network.

Leveraging Data for Efficiency and Safety

The integration of old and new technologies will enable mine management to harness data more effectively, leading to enhanced efficiency and safety.

AI and machine learning algorithms can be implemented to gain deeper insights, contributing to the core of the business. Companies can transition from being hardware ecosystems to platform integrators, streamlining operations and maximizing benefits.

Private LTE for Automation and Digital Solutions

The growing need for automation and digital solutions in mining and industrial operations can be met through private LTE.

Specialized providers like Sedna offer private LTE solutions that work with carrier-grade 4G radios, providing increased stability and lower latency compared to Wi-Fi. This results in enhanced end-to-end reliability, security, and efficiency, reducing operational downtime.

Hardware Agnosticism and Integration

To adapt to the changing landscape, mines and industrial users must become more “hardware agnostic” and integrate their solutions.

By analyzing the frequency and causes of downtime, companies can proactively address issues and enhance productivity while maintaining safety targets.

Embracing Advanced Technology for Enhanced Safety

With safety being a top priority, mines need to embrace advanced technology to reduce risks and ensure a safe working environment.

By harnessing technological advances, surveillance and monitoring can be more efficient, alleviating risks before they happen and ensuring enhanced safety for workers.

With the imperative of enhanced safety in mines, the time to act is now. Upcycling old tech and integrating it with new solutions will play a crucial role in meeting the demands for connectivity and safety in the mining industry.

Embracing technology and a hybrid approach will lead to increased efficiency, reduced risks, and improved productivity.

By Anton Fester, Director at Sedna Industrial IT Solutions