FNB Fuels Growth with 185 Inverter Giveaway for SMEs

In a significant step towards powering change, FNB is launching the ‘Power Up Local Business Campaign’, which coincides with its 185th anniversary. This initiative is a testament to its commitment to fuel growth among local small businesses by providing them with its commitment to fuel growth among local small businesses.

They do this through providing them with appropriate solutions to minimise the impact of South Africa’s ongoing energy challenges and beyond. FNB is also helping businesses build a robust credit profile and use behavioral economics to foster sustainable growth.

FNB’s Commercial Marketing Head, Katleho Mahloane, brings the campaigns ethos into sharp focus, stating that “Small businesses, particularly local brands, are the pulse or our economy. They embody potential, resilience, and the essence of change.

Every facet of our work, including this campaign, arises from our understanding of their needs and aspirations. We continually assess these needs and pose the question, ‘how can we help you,’ to grasp the precise nature of the support they require to lead change.”

In Celebration of FNB’s enduring 185-year legacy of supporting businesses across South Africa, they are giving back to the business community.

The bank has purposed it to give away 185 inverters, valued at R25,000 each to small businesses through a sweeping radio campaign aired through the country’s leading radio stations.

The campaign serves a dual purpose. One purpose is to create awareness of FNB’s transformative work to small businesses, and the other is to promote these businesses and the myriad of entrepreneurs leading change.

Futhermore, as part of the inverter competition, consumers are invited to nominate a business of their choice for a chance to win. By simply tweeting or sending a voice note to selected regional radio stations by 31 August 2023. FNB believes that everyone can help a small business weather the storm and keep their lights on.