Digital Finance Africa 2023 Welcomes 4Sight Holdings as Gold Sponsor

4Sight Holdings Limited (4Sight), a leading provider of digital solutions, has been announced as the Gold Sponsor for the Digital Finance Africa conference this year. The conference, hosted by IT News Africa, Africa’s Technology News Leader, will be held on August 2nd, 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The event will showcase the latest trends and innovations in finance and technology.

With a dedicated focus on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, people, and data-focused solutions, 4Sight Holdings is a prominent multinational technology group listed on the “JSE” AltX. Since its incorporation, the company has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation for its partners, including both customers and technology vendors.

Digital Finance Africa 2023 is set to be a pivotal platform, exploring key topics that are shaping the financial technology landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into crucial areas such as:

How Big Data Analytics Can Boost KYC/AML Efforts

Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Service and Experience

Open Banking: The Key to Unlocking Embedded Finance Innovation

How CBDCs and Cryptocurrencies Can Coexist and Complement Each Other

Exploring the Future of Digital Payments

Protecting Financial Data and Assets

Esteemed speakers from leading organizations are confirmed to share their expertise during the conference. Among them are executives from Nedbank Retail, Foschini Retail Group, Ghana Fintech & Payment Association, FNB, NSIA Insurance Nigeria, Union Bank Nigeria, Mastercard South Africa, Access Bank (Ghana), and Standard Bank.

As Gold Sponsor, 4Sight Holdings demonstrates its commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the financial technology sector in Africa. This collaboration marks a significant step towards unlocking the full potential of Africa’s FinTech landscape.

Digital Finance Africa promises to be a remarkable gathering of industry leaders, experts, and innovators, all contributing to the advancement of Africa’s digital finance future.

About 4Sight Holdings Limited (4Sight):

4Sight is a public company listed on the JSE AltX incorporated on 29 June 2017, specifically for the listing of 4Sight on 19 October 2017. As a multi-national, diversified technology group, our purpose is to leverage our portfolio of 4IR technologies, people, and data-focused solutions to design, develop, deploy, and grow solutions for our partners, including both customers and vendors.

