Deloitte Africa launches Generative AI practice

Deloitte Africa is pleased to announce the launch of its Generative AI practice for the African market. This new practice combines industry expertise, skilled AI engineers, and strategic ecosystem and alliance partnerships to develop Generative AI solutions aimed at accelerating business innovation.

The capabilities of generative AI technology have sparked extensive discussions across industries. The potential to revolutionize work, with digital systems understanding effortlessly and humans creating scalable digital solutions, captivates imagination.

Deloitte Africa’s aim is to go beyond exploration and create what’s next, according to Quentin Williams, Director and AI Leader for Deloitte Africa.

The symbiotic relationship between humans and machines, strategy and insights, automation and cost reduction, and data with purpose have never been more significant. Generative AI serves as the catalyst, empowering us to reimagine and shape the future. Through the Africa Generative AI Practice, Deloitte Africa plans to harness innovation and technology to unlock unprecedented possibilities. The practice seeks to increase AI fluency, cultivate AI talent on the continent, and deliver enterprise-scale Generative AI solutions to clients in collaboration with alliance partners.

Clients gain access to Deloitte Africa’s AI Labs, use-case development, and Large Language Model managed services in the Trustworthy AI framework. Committed to sustainable development in Africa, Deloitte Africa leverages AI and human insights to revolutionize industries and drive economic growth.

AI and Generative AI transform industries by analyzing data, simplifying human-digital engagement, and driving productivity and innovation.

Deloitte Africa’s Generative AI practice guides clients in designing strategies and leveraging technology for innovative AI-driven applications. This will fundamentally alter business processes, improve efficiency, and drive productivity gains. The power of data management, analytics, automation, and AI enables businesses to become Insights-Driven Organizations, creating economic opportunities in Africa.

Generative AI will impact various industries. In energy management, it optimizes electricity delivery and maintenance scheduling for enhanced efficiency. Healthcare benefits from AI-based solutions that streamline diagnostic and treatment processes through real-time data insights. The legal sector is also ripe for transformation, with AI supporting tasks such as text generation and review, and even passing bar exams.

While these technologies offer increased efficiencies, it is essential to consider the associated risks. Incorporating ethics into generative AI decision-making and ensuring alignment with an organization’s ethical principles is crucial. Additionally, financial institutions adopting generative AI face risks such as flawed algorithms or inadequate data leading to potential financial losses.

Deloitte Africa helps organizations build infrastructure, manage data, create scalable AI solutions, and validate models for ethical alignment. Regulatory risks can be managed through the Deloitte Trustworthy AI framework.

Whether exploring opportunities to increase revenue, improve productivity and reduce costs, identify potential risks and comply with sustainability regulations OR completely rethinking how your business will function in the future using these technologies – we can help you leverage the power and versatility of AI to reach new levels of organizational excellence,” concludes Wessel Oosthuizen, Associate Director for Digital Risk Solutions and Africa AI Institute Leader at Deloitte Africa.