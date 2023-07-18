Africa Climate Summit 2023 Drives Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions

The Africa Climate Summit (ACS) and the annual Africa Climate Week 2023, landmark events co-hosted by the Republic of Kenya are scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 September in Kenya, Nairobi.

The ACS will convene Heads of State and Government, policymakers, civil society organizations, the private sector, multilateral institutions, and youth representatives from across Africa and beyond to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change and foster collaboration for a sustainable future.

The theme for this year’s summit is: ‘Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,’ Africa will, through ACS, seek to consolidate global climate action around climate financing and climate positive development.

The summit also aims to solidify Africa’s standpoint on climate change going forward, and use the Summit to showcase her immense climate action potential and attract new partnerships in green growth and niche sectors like renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and critical minerals among others.

Hon Soipan Tuya, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, is honored to have been selected by the African Union and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to host both events.

He says, “As Kenyans, we have a strong legacy of catalyzing global climate action and are glad that we are shepherded through the organization of the Africa Climate Summit and the Africa Climate Week by our President, H.E Dr William Ruto, who is also the current Chairperson of the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC)”

Furthermore, she added that the Summit will provide a platform for the African continent to consolidate its climate action potential and standpoint, take lessons from the rest of the world and collectively shape climate finance solutions that empower the continent and inspire the world.

According to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), global temperatures have risen by approximately 1 degree Celsius since 1900.

The consequences of inaction are dire, with devastating impacts on ecosystems, public health, and economies worldwide. This indicates that climate changes is undeniably one of the most pressing global challenges of our time.

Acknowledging the vital role of youth in shaping Africa’s collective future, the Summit will place strong emphasis on amplifying youth voices. Additionally, it aims to challenge the outdated North versus South debate by emphasizing the interconnectedness of global challenges and the importance of shared responsibility.

The agenda includes topics like:

Redesigning Climate Finance, trade, and Investment for the Global South The Investment Opportunity for Food Sovereignty in Africa Accelerating Climate Resilient Water Investments in Africa

Overall, participants can expect dynamic discussions, knowledge sharing, and opportunities to showcase climate action initiatives and best practices. Registrations are now open.