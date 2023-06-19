Optimizing IT Infrastructure with SEVENC’s load shedding solutions

IT infrastructure & network service provider SevenC highlights load shedding impact mitigation and continuity strategies for businesses.

“Load shedding relentlessly challenges South African businesses, disrupting operations, causing downtime, data loss, and hindering productivity,” says Graeme Millar, managing director of SevenC Computing.

“With strategic planning and meticulous optimization of IT infrastructure, however, businesses can empower themselves to minimize the crippling impact of load shedding and forge an unyielding path of continuity amidst the chaos.”

Here are SevenC’s 10 critical strategies for businesses to consider:

1. Power-Efficient Hardware: Opt for energy-efficient servers, storage, and networking gear to save power and extend backup during outages.

2. Load-Balancing Strategies: Utilize load balancers to optimize performance by distributing network traffic across multiple servers or resources.

3. Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: Deploy UPS systems to ensure continuous power supply for critical IT infrastructure during load shedding.

4. Disaster Recovery Planning: Regularly back up critical data off-site or in the cloud, ensure redundancy, and conduct disaster recovery drills.

5. Cloud Computing and Remote Access: Migrate critical resources to the cloud for uninterrupted access, even during physical infrastructure disruptions. Cloud service providers offer robust data centers with redundant power backup systems, enabling businesses to maintain operations during power outages.

6. Monitoring and Alerting Systems: Implement monitoring tools for real-time insights on power consumption, system utilization, and potential issues, facilitating prompt actions.

7. Managed Services and Outsourcing: Outsource IT management for hardware, software, security, and disaster recovery to experienced professionals.

8. Power Backup Solutions: Explore alternative power back-ups solutions like generators, solar systems, and energy storage based on specific needs and budgets.

9. Training and Skill Development: Invest in IT training programs to enhance knowledge of power management, load balancing, disaster recovery, and cloud technologies.

10. Continuous Evaluation and Improvement: Regularly evaluate systems, identify areas for improvement, and implement necessary updates to ensure ongoing resilience.

Optimizing IT infrastructure for load shedding requires a proactive and strategic approach. Engaging SevenC helps businesses mitigate load shedding’s impact by implementing effective strategies and leveraging their IT expertise.