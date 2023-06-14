Elevate Your Business: Choose the Perfect Cloud Provider

Cloud adoption in Africa is experiencing a significant surge, primarily driven by the rise of remote work and the challenges posed by power issues such as load shedding.

Andrew Cruise, the Managing Director of Routed, a local VMware Cloud Verified provider and VMware Principal Partner, emphasizes that several factors have contributed to this successful transition. It all began with the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent increase in remote work. Now, the occurrence of load shedding is further fueling this shift. Unlike smaller enterprise data centers or server rooms, data center colocation providers are mandated to provide uninterrupted power supply guarantees to their tenants, making them more equipped to handle power cuts efficiently.

As a true cloud provider offering scalable, full, and hybrid cloud hosting solutions, Routed understands the critical importance of selecting the right cloud provider that aligns with businesses’ unique requirements. To aid in this decision-making process, here are key factors to consider:

1. Specialization: Choose a cloud provider that specializes in cloud services with an experienced and certified team dedicated to delivering secure and reliable solutions.

2. Data Center Choice: Ensure your cloud provider uses a colocation facility with proven expertise in security, redundancy, and resilience across power, cooling, and fire risk mitigation. Opt for an open-access, vendor-neutral site located in-country for optimal performance.

3. Guarantees: Look for a provider that offers a robust service level agreement (SLA) with uptime guarantees and penalties for failure to meet the SLA. Minimum n+1 redundancy is essential for uninterrupted operations.

4. Interface: Select a cloud provider that seamlessly integrates with your existing software applications, using proven and user-friendly management and orchestration tools.

5. Security: Protect your valuable data by choosing a cloud provider with redundancy measures, backup and disaster recovery services, and a strong track record in security.

6. Location: Consider a local cloud provider for benefits like data sovereignty, compliance with local regulations, and better support services tailored to African markets.

7. Cost: While cost-efficiency is crucial, prioritize efficiency over cheap solutions. Look for competitive pricing models aligned with your business needs and scalability options.

By carefully evaluating these factors, businesses can find a cloud provider that boosts their operations and enables future growth in the digital era.