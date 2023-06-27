Construction of Paratus Tier-IV Data Center Launches in Angola

The Paratus Group celebrates 20 years in Africa by announcing the construction of Angola’s first Tier-IV by design Data Center in Luanda. This Data Center will be its 3rd in Angola and 5th in Southern Africa. This addition complements the existing two Tier-III by design DCs that the pan-African telco already owns and operates in Angola. Additionally, this marks the fifth world-class certified and carrier-neutral DC operated by the Paratus Group in southern Africa.

Rolf Mendelsohn, Chief Technical Officer at Paratus and a panelist at the Pan-African DC Exhibition & Conference, describes this as the group’s most ambitious DC project to date. “The new DC will be constructed on a 30,000m2 plot, with a capacity to house over 2,000 cabinets and a total IT power capacity exceeding 10MW. Following the successful construction of other world-class DC facilities in Namibia and Zambia, this project is a natural evolution. It will become the largest DC in Angola, not only complementing our existing offerings but also establishing our network in Angola as a major regional hub.”

Paratus Group, the African-born network operator, currently operates four Tier-III by design, carrier-neutral, certified, and purpose-built state-of-the-art Data Centers (DCs) in southern Africa. With the activation of the Equiano subsea cable and the rapidly growing digital economy, Paratus has positioned itself as a key player in facilitating opportunities for hyper-scalers, cloud and infrastructure providers, as well as multinational enterprises.

Mendelsohn adds, “Colocation of critical infrastructure in DCs has become indispensable for businesses seeking a competitive edge in the digital economy. We are committed to supporting businesses by providing the necessary infrastructure and services required to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).”

Paratus currently owns and operates DCs in Angola, Namibia, and Zambia. All Paratus DCs hold ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS certifications. These international standards ensure African and global customers that the Paratus Group offers unparalleled levels of service, security, and quality in managing its facilities.

Mendelsohn states, “As a leading data center operator in Africa, Paratus has always strived to be at the forefront of the digital transformation, making investments that enable our customers to gain a strategic advantage. Our mission is to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Our DC offerings, coupled with our high-quality and seamless network across the SADC region, position us uniquely to meet our clients’ current needs.”

“Backed by the latest world-class technologies, our Paratus DCs boast an impressive uptime of 99.98%, offering unrivaled assurances and resilience. We have made substantial investments in our DCs to provide the most secure, environmentally friendly, and efficient facilities on the continent, giving our customers a competitive advantage. Together with our commitment to providing Africa’s quality network, we are helping to unlock Africa’s limitless future.”