SA cloud services provider InfoTech migrates to Nutanix

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today that InfoTech has successfully deployed Nutanix Ultimate, its full suite of software capabilities to tackle complex infrastructure challenges while refreshing its hosted cloud infrastructure offering. InfoTech is a South African multi-disciplinary technology company primarily focused on delivering cloud service provider solutions.

While it works predominantly in the SME space, InfoTech’s reach extends to hosting critical banking solutions, large-scale hosted ERP environments, and even the full IT business of a South African micro-bank. The most pressing need the organisation originally faced was to upgrade an ageing cloud infrastructure. This led to the realisation that this should be built on a comprehensive hyperconverged solution that can easily expand based on customer requirements while providing integrated security to ensure the integrity of data and workloads hosted on its cloud infrastructure.

InfoTech’s approach to mitigating risk and reducing customer downtime is to offer integrated private cloud hosting, data recovery, advanced backup, managed services, and cybersecurity and forensic services to help customers improve their security posture and recover quickly from outages.

Cost savings while optimising resources

With InfoTech looking to upgrade its cloud environment to a more flexible and agile offering, transitioning to Nutanix made business sense. Using Nutanix as the foundation, the new Infotech Private Cloud Solutions are designed to ensure a high level of infrastructure resiliency while introducing self-healing capabilities that eliminate fire drills.

Its upgraded Nutanix-powered environment has built-in features that include snapshots, clones, and replication to meet specific customer needs. InfoTech is now able to provide a product-agnostic, neutral disaster recovery workload hosting supporting Azure, Hyper-V, AWS, and VMware Nutanix.

“Nutanix has been phenomenal. From the support they provide to the technology infrastructure, we have complete peace of mind that we can deliver a world-class hosted infrastructure solution to our customers,” says Mauritz du Toit, CEO of InfoTech. “No business wants to experience downtime, and Nutanix empowers us to deliver a completely available solution to our customers.”

Ease of migration

Using the Nutanix Ultimate solution stack, InfoTech has migrated customers more easily from their current environments to the Nutanix Cloud infrastructure. This enables InfoTech to perform live updates to systems without disrupting operations while getting comprehensive support from Nutanix when needed.

With Nutanix as the foundation, InfoTech can now provide each virtual data centre spun up on its cloud with a dedicated firewall. This also sees InfoTech providing customers with the option to implement their own firewall if they prefer to do so. Furthermore, InfoTech can also rapidly clone customers’ virtual machines in their own disaster recovery environment.

“The great thing about Nutanix has been that we do not just focus on our own cloud infrastructure but can sell Nutanix to other customers who do not want to host systems and services in the cloud themselves,” says du Toit. “We now provide professional services to customers looking to migrate from their own on-site infrastructure to a Nutanix environment. Nutanix provides us with peace of mind and ease of use for InfoTech to improve customer service delivery.”

Today InfoTech is also a Nutanix partner, enabling customers to transition their Nutanix environments across on-premises instances to its cloud seamlessly.

