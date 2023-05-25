Popular gaming categories continue to entertain African audiences

Whether you’re partial to the odd mobile release on the Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable or your preference is the more detailed gaming products available on a PlayStation 5, gaming is massively popular. Some gamers play on a daily basis in a more competitive scenario, while others fire up the occasional product for some downtime in the evening. Whatever the reason, gaming is regularly explored throughout Africa.

On the whole, though, while African consumers are downloading a variety of games on mobile and purchasing an extensive selection of leading titles on PC and console machines, the most popular gaming categories tend to dominate the charts. These games receive glowing reviews, they’re advertised everywhere, and they deliver in terms of fun and entertainment to gaming communities everywhere. But what are the most popular gaming categories right now? With that in mind, let’s assess the main genres being explored by African audiences in 2023.

Action products are some of the best around

A much-loved genre of gaming, action releases have always been in demand thanks to a number of excellent products that have come to the fore over the years. Now, when an action game is released, gamers rush to try it as they typically put a player’s reflexes, reaction time and hand-eye coordination to the test in some of the most extreme gaming environments. These types of games also provide gamers with an emotional journey, perhaps offering feelings of adrenaline during an epic in-game battle, while also providing a feast for the eyes thanks to some eye-catching visuals and an array of powerful features, from explosives to huge aircrafts.

Online casino options like Play’n Go are booming right now

Particularly popular with mobile, tablet, and PC gamers, online casinos are experiencing dramatic growth at the moment. One of the most appealing aspects of online casino gaming is that a variety of products can be accessed with ease in seconds, from great game studios like Play’n Go, which is one of the best providers of slots like Book of Dead, to more traditional games, such as poker. Online casinos typically house a big selection of games for people to explore also, therefore offering a genuinely worthwhile gaming opportunity for African gamers in the process. The games are fun, they’re simple to play, and the diverse nature of online casino gaming means there’s an appealing gaming product for everyone.

Sports games have always been popular with sports fans

Sports fans are some of the most loyal consumers on the planet. As such, it’s entirely understandable as to why millions of sports lovers in Africa would then turn to a selection of sports games. For example, fans of the beautiful game play FIFA, while Virtua Tennis a title that is in demand with fans of the racket-based sport. In truth, though, sports games come in all shapes and sizes and can be explored on a huge selection of different gaming machines. On the whole, the appeal of them is understandable, as players can score goals with their favourite Premier League stars and serve aces with some of the biggest names from the world of tennis.

Battle royale titles are some of the best-selling games

Thanks to the success of titles like Fortnite and PUBG, battle royale games have risen up the gaming ranks to become one of the best-selling gaming genres in the gaming category of entertainment, with gamers globally accessing the all-action aspect of these titles with ease and having a great deal of fun in the process. Put simply, if a games developer is aiming to make an impact in the gaming sphere, a successful battle royale product is the answer.