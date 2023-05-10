Myths About Data Governance and Metadata Management: Dispelling Misconceptions

Data governance and metadata management are often misunderstood concepts in the business world. In this article, Gary Allemann, MD at Master Data Management, dispels some of the most common myths surrounding these topics and explains why they are important for organisations of all sizes.

There are many misconceptions surrounding data governance and metadata management, which can prevent businesses from utilising these essential tools. Some people believe that data governance is only necessary for large enterprises, while others view metadata management as solely an IT function. However, these myths are simply not true. This article highlights some of the most common myths about data governance and metadata management, and elaborates on why these concepts are essential for all organisations.

Myth 1: Data governance and metadata management are the same thing.

Data governance is NOT about the definition of customer.

Data governance and metadata management are related concepts, but they are not the same thing. Data governance is the system of decision rights and accountabilities for data and data projects, changing behaviour to ensure the delivery of trusted and valuable information. Metadata management is a related field of data management that focuses on managing metadata, which provides context for data.

Metadata management is often a goal of data governance, but it is not the same thing. Other goals for data governance may be to decide enterprise priorities for data management, improve data quality and integrity, provide an ethical foundation for artificial intelligence, and more.

Myth 2: Data governance is only for large enterprises.

Many people believe that data governance is only necessary for large enterprises with complex data environments. However, data governance is equally important for small and medium-sized businesses. Data governance helps ensure data quality, consistency, and compliance with regulations, which is crucial for businesses of all sizes. It enables organisations to have a centralised approach to data management, which makes it easier to access, store, and manage data effectively.

While larger organisations are more complex and may require larger investments, smaller businesses should also have a basic framework for making decisions about how data is to be best used in their environment.

Myth 3: Data governance is only for compliance.

Data governance is often associated with regulatory compliance and data privacy, but it is much more than that.

It is about managing data as a strategic asset, ensuring that data is used effectively and efficiently, and aligning data initiatives with business goals. Data governance helps organisations make informed decisions by providing accurate and reliable data, which is crucial for strategic planning, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage. Any business that is investing in monetising data needs a foundation of data governance.

Myth 4: Metadata management is just about documenting data.

While metadata management does involve documenting data, it is much more than that.

Metadata management involves defining, organising, and managing metadata to ensure that data is accurate, accessible, and usable. Metadata provides context for data, which makes it easier for businesses to understand and utilise their data effectively. Proper metadata management enables organisations to retrieve information quickly, reduce duplication, and ensure consistency across data sources.

Myth 5: Metadata management is only about data cataloguing.

Another common misconception about metadata management is that it is only about data cataloguing. While data cataloguing is an essential component of metadata management, it is not the only one. Metadata management also includes data lineage, data modelling, and data quality, amongst others. Metadata provides context for data, enabling organisations to understand the meaning and purpose of their data. This context is critical for effective data management.

Myth 6: Metadata management is too technical for business users.

Another myth about metadata management is that it is too technical for business users to understand. While metadata management does involve technical concepts, it is essential for business users to understand the basics of metadata management. Business users need to understand the context of their data to make informed decisions. Metadata provides this context, enabling business users to make data-driven decisions that can help their organisation succeed.

Myth 7: Metadata management is only for IT.

Leading on from myth 6, metadata management is often viewed as an IT function, but it is actually a business function. Business users need to understand metadata to make informed decisions about data, and metadata management should be integrated into business processes. Proper metadata management enables organisations to retrieve information quickly, reduce duplication, and ensure consistency across data sources. Metadata management is essential for effective data analysis, decision-making, and reporting.

Myth 8: Data governance and metadata management is expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to implement.

While data governance requires effort and investment, it is not as expensive or time-consuming as many organisations believe. In fact, the costs of not implementing governance can be substantial:

Poor data quality can cause an average loss of $12.8 million per year for organisations surveyed.

Inaccurate, insufficient or out-of-date information assets in a data-driven organisation increase the risk of making regrettable decisions, resulting in lost business opportunities, unadvisable acquisitions, poor capital investments, and declines in workforce morale and reputation.

Lack of control over enterprise data could result in noncompliance, leading to legal injunctions and security breaches, and legal concerns due under PoPIA, GDPR, and other recent legislation.

Delaying or ignoring data governance altogether is not only risky, it’s also a costly gamble. By paying attention to data governance now, organisations can save time, effort, and even penalties in the future.

Poor data quality, redundant data, and lost data can cost companies 15-25% of their operating budget.

Data governance is about formalising existing decision-making processes, making them repeatable and consolidating efforts across the enterprise. Metadata management is about sharing context about data so that it can be reused, rather than leaving important knowledge in people’s heads or forgotten in a specification document. Both are about doing what you are already doing, only more efficiently.

Data governance can be implemented manually or automated, depending on the organisation’s size, complexity, and budget. Implementing data governance incrementally, using our recommended Lean approach, can help organisations to start small and scale over time, reducing the cost and time needed.

Myth 9: Data governance and metadata management are optional.

Data governance and metadata management are often seen as optional or nice-to-have initiatives. However, they are critical to ensuring that data is accurate, consistent, and compliant, and that it is used effectively to support business goals. Without proper data governance and metadata management, organisations risk making decisions and building data products based on inaccurate or incomplete data, which can lead to costly mistakes, lost opportunities, and damage to their reputation.

In closing, data governance and metadata management are essential for organisations of all sizes. They formalise existing ad hoc decision-making processes to ensure that data is used in the best interest of the enterprise, ensure data integrity and compliance, and enable organisations to launch new data products and make informed decisions based on trusted data.

By dispelling the myths surrounding these concepts, organisations can better understand the benefits of data governance and metadata management and take steps to implement them effectively. Remember, there are no shortcuts when it comes to effective data management – it requires an investment in time, resources, and expertise. But the benefits of proper data governance and metadata management are well worth the effort and can help organisations achieve their strategic goals and thrive in a competitive marketplace.

//Staff writer