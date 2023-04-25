Nutanix Appoints Alex Russell to Regional Sales Manager for SADC

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the appointment of Alex Russell to Regional Sales Manager, SADC. Based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, Russell will focus on the sales and team management of the region, developing the company’s customer base in SADC, supporting its regional channel, and delivering on the growing need for solutions to support a consistent cloud operating model via a single platform to run applications and data from anywhere.

Russell brings with him close to two decades of management experience within the IT sector, including the successful development of a startup specialising in designing and implementing Citrix solutions and its eventual sale to EOH. At EOH, he held key management roles and jointly led the merger between EOH Technology Solutions and Aptronics into the iOCO brand of EOH. He joins Nutanix from his role as Head of Enterprise Sales for Citrix in Sub-Saharan Africa, where he was responsible for driving transformative and value-driven approaches through the delivery of digital workspace environments.

“The African region remains a strategic and exciting part of Nutanix’s Emerging Markets portfolio. It is also a market where the value and cost efficacy of our solutions allows our customers to outstrip their competitors and really raise the bar on service delivery to their clients,” says Nir Hollander, Sales Director, MED & SSA at Nutanix. “We are excited to welcome Alex to our team and believe that with his management, client, technical, and result-driven experience, he will assist us in delivering impactful, meaningful, and relevant solutions to our customers in Africa.

“With Africa facing so many unique challenges, from power to skills shortages and even supply chain constraints, it is essential that we have local knowledge supporting local businesses. Alex will play an important role in helping ensure our value proposition resonates locally while developing key partnerships with our customers and our channel,” adds Hollander.

“I am honoured to join Nutanix. It is a company that not only offers enormous value through its technologies but also has an incredible company culture and people-centric approach to business,” states Russell. “Speaking to customers and seeing the worth they are generating from their Nutanix investment has been incredible. And I am looking forward to working with my team to develop Nutanix in SADC as the go-to organisation for employees and a trusted partner for customers, channel partners, and alliances.”

