Liquid Dataport Partners with ICOSNET to boost business productivity and growth in Algeria

Liquid Dataport, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has partnered with ICOSNET, the only private ISP provider in Algeria, in a move that enables customers to access digital communication services offered by Liquid Dataport in Algeria.

ICOSNET, which currently offers customers internet access services, unified communications services, cyber security, and cloud solutions, will now have access to Liquid’s world-class pan-African network for their clients’ connectivity needs.

“This partnership will enhance Liquid’s offering as we will be able to offer a one-stop-shop for customers to buy services in Algeria,” says David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport. “ICOSNET is a strategic company to partner with in this endeavour, given its excellent track record of customer service and delivery.

Liquid Dataport will offer our suite of digital solutions for public and private sector clients to all service providers working with ICOSNET. These include providing them access to Liquid’s extensive fibre network on the continent and other digital services – as well as the ability to connect back to Europe”.

“This strategic partnership enables Icosnet, an African company firmly focused on the continent and operating in the demanding Algerian market, to share its 24 years of expertise in the telecommunications field with its neighbors, by providing them with its infrastructure and know-how, as well as to extend the footprint of services offered to its major international telco partners. This accessibility, made possible by connectivity with Europe, and access to the liquid network, opens up new perspectives for positioning Icosnet as the main international Telecommunications Hub in the region,” says Mr. Ali Morsli, CEO of the company.

The partnership with ICOSNET in Algeria is part of Liquid’s ongoing One Broadband Africa partner programme to make connectivity and world-class products and services more widely available in Africa, to help boost economic growth and productivity for businesses across the continent.

