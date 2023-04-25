Generative AI can make marketing so much easier

According to a study by Workfront, 80% of marketers feel overloaded. The solution is AI.

As we all know, AI is everywhere, and we’ve been interacting with it for quite some time now via chatbots, voice assistants, and the like. Large corporations are frantically finding ways to either compete with AI or incorporate it into their systems. Lately, generative AI has been in the spotlight, thanks to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Generative AI is still in the early stages of development, so it’s hard to gauge its full capabilities yet. Nevertheless, generative AI has proven to be far faster at producing content and design compared to its human counterparts. These use cases are more relevant in marketing, so it’s only wise to use generative AI in marketing to alleviate the pain points of marketers.

Therefore, if you’re looking for ways to incorporate generative AI into marketing, we’ve got some ideas.

Tailored user experiences

With the help of generative AI, customers can get personalized product recommendations based on their browsing patterns and purchase history. For example, a significant portion of Amazon’s revenue comes from purchases made based on its recommendations.

Moreover, what sets Spotify, the highest ranked music streaming service, apart from the rest is that it can provide personalized music recommendations and curate playlists based on the user’s preferences and listening patterns. Lately, Spotify has taken personalization to a whole new level by introducing a new generative AI called the DJ that creates a DJ experience with a mix of music based on your listening history and a dynamic voice that mimics a human DJ.

Cookies will cease to exist

Google wants to replace third-party cookies with AI. Google, as part of its Privacy Sandbox, has decided to scrap cookies and instead use AI for targeted ads. User information containing online behavioral patterns will be categorized into cohorts and used for ads. This protects personally identifiable information and is claimed to be as effective as cookies at tracking consumer behavior.

Well-structured data, such as first-party data, can be utilized in place of cookies, but most marketers find it difficult to analyze huge volumes of data, because they are too complex and not accessible enough. Generative AI can help process and analyze data, supporting marketers in making thoughtful decisions.

An AI writer assistant

Marketers are faced with staggering content creation workloads, including social media posts, videos, podcasts, thought leadership articles, user manuals, and websites. An AI assistant like Jasper, formerly known as Jarvis, can help generate tailored content for brands and allow marketers to focus on connecting with customers through other creative outlets, such as trade shows, seminars, and workshops.

Jasper can draft blog posts, reports, and even emails. It can read and write in over 29 languages and can create content that is optimized for search engines. It cannot completely replace human writers. However, it can work similar to a freelancer and extend a helping hand in drafting content.

The examples above merely scratch the surface of the uses cases for generative AI in marketing. If you want to learn more about AI and its capabilities in business, head over to ManageEngine’s webpage on AI-enhanced IT management.

