Shoprite now offers SA’s lowest data prices

k’nect mobile, the Shoprite Group’s cellular network, has slashed its data prices by more than 35% to now offer the lowest data rates in South Africa, with 1GB starting from as little as R19.50.

Data bundles from k’nect mobile also only expire after 60 days, instead of the more common 30-day period.

“With soaring living costs, our customers want and need affordable data which doesn’t expire in a matter of days,” explains Jean Olivier, GM: Financial Services for the Group. “Shoprite is South Africa’s low-price champion, and that extends to our growing suite of fintech products which is driven entirely by customer needs.”

Launched 24 months ago, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offers the following data prices:

1GB for R19.50 (available every day exclusively on the Money Market Account, with no transaction fees)

1GB for R39 (available in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave, LiquorShop, House & Home and OK Furniture stores)

2GB for R39 (available in store on Tuesdays with the Twosdays promotion) Xtra Savings customers can receive up to 20% free airtime and data every time they recharge in-store, as long as the ID number linked to their rewards card is the same one used to RICA their sim card. The network also offers great call rates: