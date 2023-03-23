ChatGPT & Generative AI in Enterprise Environments

Generative AI describes a new class of foundational models for Natural Language Processing (NLP), which includes OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E, Google’s BARD chatbot, Baidu’s ERNIE Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, and others. These models enable users to tap into a variety of data sources, including the Internet, to generate text and code, formulate predictions and summaries, perform translations, analyse images and more.

Infor is cautiously optimistic about the potential for OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other Generative AI models to automate business processes and improve productivity in enterprise environments.

Infor envisions that ChatGPT and other Generative AI models could be used for a variety of enterprise use cases such as – but not limited to – writing e-mails, reports, product documentation and web content, creating job descriptions and requisitions, performing product and vendor comparisons, and assembling photos, music tracks and videos for marketing campaigns, for example.

At the same time, there are a number of challenges to be addressed before ChatGPT and other Generative AI models can gain widespread adoption in enterprise environments. For example, human control and moderation will be required for some time to boost the accuracy and consistency of the generated content, help reduce socio-political biases, and ensure that a company’s competitive edge is not compromised.

Further, the generation and exchange of business-specific content must adhere to strict legal and data privacy requirements – for example, when companies perform a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) to ensure compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Open AI models also are exposed as APIs, which customers can consume using their own credentials. The openness of Infor’s technology platform, Infor OS, enables customers to register these APIs in Infor’s API gateway and build custom extensions on top of them from Infor cloud. For example, you can easily build a custom skill to chat with Open AI from Infor’s own chatbot. Or you can look up publicly available information on products and vendors from an in-context widget in our Infor portal.

We strongly advise that any such interactions be subjected to moderation filters provided by Open AI. It also is important to note that, at this moment, the knowledge of this model is based on data up to 2021.

There is no doubt that this is an inflection point in AI and computing. While we expect our customers to adopt this powerful technology rapidly, we also hope they are aware of the potential risks, inaccuracy and privacy concerns behind consuming this powerful technology. Naturally, it’s only a matter of time before the Generative AI space matures and addresses such concerns.

Infor is also investigating ways in which ChatGPT and other Generative AI models can complement our current NLP solutions and AI ensemble – delivered in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS), our preferred infrastructure partner. These solutions include voice chat capabilities with our Infor Coleman digital assistant, machine learning (ML) models through our Coleman AI platform, and enterprise search and image recognition capabilities via AWS.

ChatGPT and other Generative AI models represent disruptive solutions that already are helping consumers refine the search process, automate the creation of content, and boost individual productivity.

With human control and moderation, these models also have the potential to transform enterprise environments – simplifying code and content generation, automating end-to-end business processes, and boosting employee productivity and satisfaction.

//By Phil Lewis, Senior Vice President of Solution Consulting, International, Infor