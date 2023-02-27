The Benefits Of Using A VPN For Online Privacy And Security

Using a virtual private network (VPN) for online privacy and security is increasingly gaining popularity worldwide. In fact, recent forecasts have shown that the global VPN market is expected to reach around $77 billion by 2026. Today’s remote work culture now necessitates the use of VPNs for gaining access to organizational resources and applications.

Businesses are incredibly using such solutions to create a shared network among office locations and to provide remote access. VPNs allow businesses to avail an added layer of privacy and security for their online operations. The benefits of using a VPN are endless, however, businesses must thoroughly VPNs prior to implementing one.

Understanding VPNs

“What is a VPN” is not a common question, and a thorough understanding is often overlooked by many businesses. However, this can hinder its effective implementation. A VPN is a network security tool that adds anonymity and security to businesses connected to the internet. It operates as an intermediary between the device and the server.

A VPN uses its own encryption protocols and enables communications using its own servers. This process is commonly referred to as VPN tunneling and ensures that in-transit organizational data is encrypted. Using a VPN allows organizations and employees to mask their IP addresses and connect to the public internet in a safe and secure manner. Some of the most common types of VPNs include:

Router VPNs – physical devices connected to an internet router.

Extension VPNs – browser extensions installed to encrypt web traffic.

Client VPNs – software applications installed and connected to a VPN service.

Cloud VPNs – solutions that exist and function based on a cloud infrastructure.

Business VPNs – solutions provided by third-party companies managing servers and encryption.

Top 10 Benefits Of Using A VPN

The use of VPNs is now a necessity as organizations have multiple offices and remote employees working worldwide. Such circumstances require businesses to have secure connections that can be implemented using VPNs. Some of the major benefits of using a VPN for organizational operations include:

Increased Data Transfer

Most internet service providers (ISPs) limit connection speed and have additional charges for data use beyond bandwidth limits. However, using a VPN hinders an ISP’s limit to tracking bandwidth consumption. This allows organizations to ensure that data transfer volumes meet their business requirements.

Secure Sensitive Information

VPN services have security protocols that encrypt data being transferred among business locations and employees. This allows organizations to ensure that sensitive business and consumer information is being transferred securely. In addition, it reduces the risk of information theft and improves data integrity.

Public Network Safety

Employees, nowadays, work from various locations and often connect to organizational resources using the public internet. However, network endpoint vulnerabilities can be exploited through such connections. VPNs create a virtual tunnel that ensures encryption and IP masking and reduces the risk caused by such vulnerabilities.

Affordable Security

A VPN is one of the most budget-friendly security tools that businesses can use. Statistics have shown that the average cost for a yearly VPN subscription worldwide was around $2.5 per month. Organizations using VPNs can improve their security posture via IP masking and encryption at costs that meet their requirements.

Access Blocked Content

Geographical regulations often lead to certain information on the internet being inaccessible. However, VPN allows businesses to mask their IP and reconfigure their location. This, in turn, helps organizations access restricted online information necessary for business operations.

Increased Privacy

VPNs allow users to mask their IP address while developing a connection from their device to the organization’s server. This entails that employees can complete their tasks without revealing their identities to unauthorized parties. In addition, it ensures that cybercriminals cannot track online activity back to the original device.

Low Maintenance Costs

In addition to being affordable to install, VPN services are also affordable to maintain. Businesses can set up a VPN service within minutes and do not need to hire dedicated human resources for its management and maintenance. This allows businesses to reduce expenses that would incur by integrating and managing other cybersecurity solutions.

Scalable Integration

Businesses worldwide undergo multiple phases where new employees or devices are integrated. VPN services come equipped with settings and configurations tailored for scalability. These protocols allow businesses to integrate new employees and devices into the secure network and protect them from external threats.

Infrastructural Compatibility

The availability of multiple types of VPN services ensures compatibility with both on-premise and cloud-based infrastructure. This allows businesses to enable secure network connections without undergoing an infrastructural overhaul. This not only helps organizations improve their security posture without incurring infrastructure upgradation expenses.

Improved Productivity

Using a VPN service enables businesses to transfer files at increased speeds and bandwidth over secure connections. In addition, it also allows businesses to provide secure access to remote employees. These outcomes, in combination, help organizations streamline daily operations and boost their productivity.

Key Takeaways

VPNs are gaining popularity as a feasible initiative for online privacy and security, and the benefits of using such a service are endless. Businesses can use a VPN service regardless of the type of infrastructure they have. VPNs create a virtual tunnel that provides a secure connection between the user’s device and the organizational server.

In addition, VPNs ensure data encryption and IP masking to protect data and user identities Using VPNs doesn’t incur massive installation costs or the need for additional maintenance staff. However, organizations must thoroughly understand the functionality of a VPN to ensure its effective implementation.

//By Darryl Mostert, Staff writer