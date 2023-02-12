Level up your content with Canon’s newest EOS R System mirrorless camera

Canon Europe has announced the new EOS R50 – the perfect gateway into the EOS R range for content creators looking to step up from their smartphone. With the ability to shoot 4K video, impressive audio and sharp stills, this versatile camera does it all. Its easy-to-use interface, simplified ergonomics and advanced new automatic modes ensure professional looking results. The EOS R50 is perfect for all aspiring creators seeking a dedicated camera to refine their style in both stills and video. Accompanying the launch of the EOS R50 is the RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM – a compact telephoto lens specifically designed for APS-C cameras in the EOS R range.

EOS R50 is a small and easy to use APS-C mirrorless camera designed with content creators in mind.

Shoot with ease

The EOS R50’s lightweight design and comfortable grip means active content creators can take it anywhere. Compose a shot at any angle with the vari-angle touch screen – up high, down low or with the camera facing you for vlogging and selfies. The touch screen interface, electronic viewfinder and simplified layout of controls make the camera intuitive to use.

Creative assist automatically offers the ideal settings for different scenes, while creative bracketing provides multiple looks for each image. This makes the EOS R50 ideal for anyone new to mirrorless looking for a camera they can develop their skills with at their own pace.

Create like a professional

The high resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C sized sensor offers genuine control over depth of field, taking sharp detailed stills with beautifully blurred backgrounds, and records UHD 4K 30p video oversampled from 6K. Automatic in-camera image merging guarantees focus when capturing subjects close up. The camera also has reduced digital noise and controlled highlights when shooting at night, and more contrast when there’s a wide dynamic range.

The EOS R50 gives users the power to do more and expand creativity, with Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II that detects and tracks people, animals and vehicles to quickly focus on subjects, even if they are moving. This is supported by continuous shooting at 12fps using the electronic first curtain and 15fps silent electronic shutter to ensure creators never miss a moment.

RF lens compatibility and access to the EF lens range with an adapter makes shooting anything possible. From ultra-wide angle to super telephoto, versatile zooms to fixed lenses – the EOS R50 consistently delivers artistic results.

Featuring a multi-function hot shoe, vloggers can easily connect external accessories such as a microphone to the camera, which is more resistant to noise interference than when connected via a cable. The multi-function shoe can also be used to supply power from the camera to new accessories meaning users are free from the hassle of power management when creating content on the go.

Connect and share seamlessly

The camera gives ambitious content creators the ability to break boundaries without breaking their flow. Seamless Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity1 enables image and movie transfer using the Camera Connect app for instant sharing and remote shooting. Perfect for vlogging or group photos, the Bluetooth connection also allows simple control with the BR-E1 remote control or a smartphone to take images or start and stop recording. It’s also possible to use the EOS R50 as a webcam using UVC/UAC over a USB connection, requiring no additional software, to achieve professional quality live streams and video conferencing.

Canon has also made updates to image.canon, expanding its use to a number of new users with Adobe® Lightroom® movie and corporate support enabling compatibility with a range of services including Frame.io and Google Photo accountsTM 2.

The perfect zoom lens for on the go

The RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM is a compact and versatile RF zoom lens (approx. 3.8x) that is ideal for capturing subjects that are further away or achieving a flattering look to portraits with subject separation and blurred backgrounds. Its image stabilisation means users can capture sharp photos even without a tripod, and an STM focusing system achieves smooth and quiet autofocusing perfect for shooting video. The RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens is perfect for shooting travel, sports and pets, positioned for users looking to experiment with different setups and expand their reach. The lens is the perfect addition for users with the EOS R50 and RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM.

EOS R50 key features

24.2 megapixel APS-C sized sensor

New advanced automatic modes

Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II

3” vari-angle touchscreen

UHD 4K 30p video oversampled from 6K

RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM key features

RF-S telephoto zoom (approx. 3.8x) lens that covers a telephoto range equivalent to 88-336mm in full frame format

New optics that use a PMo aspheric lens

Allows close up shooting at a maximum magnification of 0.28x

Uses OIS for an image stabilisation effect of 4.5 stops (CIPA standard) and 7 stops when used with IBIS

