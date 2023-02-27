Cellulant Welcomes Ibrahim Gbolahan Aminu as General Manager in Nigeria

Cellulant has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Gbolahan Aminu as General Manager for Cellulant in Nigeria. As General Manager, Ibrahim will manage and oversee the day-to-day operations and provide leadership as Cellulant expands coverage for Tingg, Cellulant’s Digital Payments platform, across Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Ibrahim as General Manager for Cellulant in Nigeria. Ibrahim brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial technology sector. We are confident that his leadership and vision will drive Tingg and Cellulant to new heights in the Nigerian market,” said Sike Bamisebi, Cellulant’s Group Chief Business Officer. “ As a cutting-edge payments technology company, we believe that our innovative solutions are revolutionising the financial industry and empowering the people of Nigeria to digitise their payments across the board. We look forward to a bright future for the company and its customers.”

Ibrahim is a business manager with experience in digital payments, consumer channel development, market segmentation, cross-border remittances, and product management. His expertise spans the fintech, banking, oil and gas and pharmaceutical industries. He previously worked as General Manager for VigiPay at The Venture Garden Group, Africa’s largest technology holding company. At Vigipay, he managed the company’s cross-border payment platform, ensuring real-time termination into multiple corridors in Asia, Africa and Europe.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in Science from Obafemi Awolowo University. He is certified in fraud detection, prevention and control and project management.

Commenting on his appointment, Ibrahim stated, “I am honoured to join the team of innovative thinkers at Cellulant and am eager to bring my expertise to the table to enhance the payments landscape in the country. I am confident that our efforts in increasing the quality of services and products we offer our customers will lead to greater financial inclusion, accessibility, and stability for all Nigerians.”

This appointment comes when Tingg by Cellulant, which offers a suite of digital payment solutions for businesses across Africa, has witnessed rapid adoption in Nigeria in the past year. For example, its proximity payments solution, Instore, has experienced 200% growth in the last 6 months alone.

Tingg is the payments partner for many Nigerian businesses such as GIG Logistics, Perfect Trust Cosmetics, Simba Group, Chicken Republic and global companies such as Emirates, Bolt and PepsiCo. The platform enables businesses across Nigeria – in the airline, QSR, e-commerce, ride-hailing, retail and remittances sectors – to pay and get paid offline and online seamlessly.

The platform also enables businesses to easily keep track of transactions, reconcile accounts, and make timely payments. The payments gateway provides merchants with a snapshot of their business performance across multiple locations.

\\Staff writer