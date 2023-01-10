Yellow Pay now available across Africa

Yellow Card Financial is excited to announce that their revolutionary new payment feature Yellow Pay, is officially available across Africa. With Yellow Pay, customers can send and receive money through the Yellow Card crypto exchange platform, without any extra charges, instantly with just a few taps on their phone.

The new product uses Yellow Card’s crypto exchange platform to complete customer transactions in USDT. It is important to note that Yellow Pay is not a money remittance or foreign currency exchange service. Rather, Yellow Pay is an advanced crypto exchange product.

“This is more than just a money transfer service – it’s a powerful tool that will unlock new opportunities for people across Africa,” said Chris Maurice, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Card. “By enabling instant, low-cost transactions across borders, we are helping to create a more connected and dynamic Africa”.

Since the product’s launch in Nigeria earlier this year, one of the major upgrades is that customers can now transfer money to anyone in all Yellow Card countries with just their phone number, and the recipient will be able to receive and withdraw the funds once they sign up. Previously only existing customers could send and receive with Yellow Pay. The other upgrade is that transfers within the same country are free.

There are several benefits to using Yellow Pay. Firstly, the service is powered by blockchain technology making it cheaper. Secondly, transactions are instant so there’s no waiting period. And lastly, the uses are endless as one can: send money for business, school and healthcare. Gift cash to friends and family across Africa, pay vendors in other countries, receive payment for services, pay bills and fees in other African currencies and so much more.

“Yellow Pay is just the latest in a series of innovative features that make Yellow Card a must-have for anyone looking to take control of their finances with ease. This new product feature not only makes it easier for family members to support each other across Africa with ease, but it also opens up the continent to more investment, access to credit, business grants and generally will improve the ease of doing business,” added Chris.

Make use of Yellow Pay today for an instant, seamless and secure way to send and receive money across borders instantly, for free.

By Rutendo Nyamuda, PR Office for Yellow Card