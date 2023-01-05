Data Sciences Corporation achieves top-tier Commvault Market Builder status

Enterprise IT service provider Data Sciences Corporation has become the first South African partner to achieve the top-tier Commvault Market Builder partner status, marking them as one of the leading Commvault partners locally and across the globe.

This achievement gives Data Sciences a competitive edge, allows them to leverage enhanced pricing discounts, and affords them the privilege of being highlighted as a key partner in the region on the Commvault international website.

“Data Sciences has a history with Commvault dating back to our early days, and we have developed a strong relationship over the years. Loyalty to our vendors is part of our model, which is to deliver one best-of-breed solution per application, and Commvault has always been our go-to market backup and data management product of choice,” says Adrian Wood, Business Operations Director at Data Sciences.

To achieve Market Builder status, Data Sciences needed to not only hit sales targets, they had to upskill in terms of technical capability to achieve new product certifications and include a fully managed services component into their offering. They are now well positioned to offer not only products but a range of services as well, including installation, configuration, maintenance, and support.

Customers in South Africa can now benefit from solutions that are built by breadth of skill, experience and expertise and can be tailored to meet both requirements and budgets. They are also able to leverage the experience and skills of a dedicated, trusted local partner, ensuring they achieve maximum return on their investment.

“For Commvault, a business that operates entirely through our channel partners, this is an invaluable component of our strategy. Without a dedicated presence in South Africa, we rely on the expertise of our partners to deliver our technology and maintain it as an extension of our brand. Partners like Data Sciences have helped us to grow our presence and become a significant player in the enterprise market in South Africa,” Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa, concludes.