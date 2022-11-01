Adapt IT Education to engage Kenyan higher institutions on benefits of digital transformation

Aiming to spotlight our market-leading education technology solutions in Kenya to transform the education sector.

On 3 November 2022, Adapt IT Education Division (“Adapt IT Education” or “the organisation”) and IT News Africa will host an industry thought leadership breakfast event at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya to discuss the challenges and benefits of adopting digital transformation in the higher education sector.

“The higher education sector as we know it is changing due to digital transformation. Today’s technology allows institutions to manage processes and operations more efficiently and effectively to improve the overall student experience. This increased functionality benefits not only students but also the institutions and its faculties,” says Thato Mthembu, Executive Manager of Business Development and Marketing at Adapt IT Education.

“Higher education enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions are one such technological solution that makes institutions manage processes and operations more efficiently and effectively to improve the overall student experience. Adapt IT Education’s flagship ITS (Integrated Tertiary Software) ERP provides universities and TVET colleges in South Africa and further afield with a complete 360-degree view of the student life cycle and the education administration process to streamline all operational processes,” adds Mthembu.

Students have a plethora of learning options to choose from, and institutions must become more flexible, affordable and accessible to meet rising pressures. With digital transformation comes exciting possibilities and opportunities to improve teaching and learning, as well as the ability to manage operations effectively. Although digital transformation has become a necessary change in the education sector, necessitating the development and implementation of digital transformation plans by educational institutions, some institutions are still not fully digital.

Over the past 34 years, Adapt IT Education experts have worked with numerous higher learning institutions to transform their digital learning landscape through Moodle. The Moodle Learning Management System (LMS) provides a powerful and fully customisable solution for teaching and learning.

“As a Certified Moodle Partner in South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, Kenya and Nigeria, Adapt IT Education assists corporations and higher education institutions to create an engaging digital learning platform, which is learner-centric, and further provides a redefined user experience for current and future learners,” adds Naledi Mohohlo, Executive Manager of Digital Transformation for Learning at Adapt IT Education.

“Our e-learning solution empowers educators with flexible and powerful tools to conduct and improve teaching by having access to learning materials anywhere, from any device. Moodle is the ideal solution for bringing your classroom into the 21st century with a wide range of tools to encourage your students to participate in online learning,” Mohohlo concludes.

Industry thought leadership breakfast event:

The Adapt IT Higher Education Breakfast will attract CEOs, CFOs, Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Heads of Departments, Heads of Faculty and Heads of ICT from private higher institutions across Kenya.

Key topics to be discussed include:

Using innovative technologies to enhance the student journey

Building better teaching and learning experiences

The future of education

Event speakers:

Nyasha Mutsekwa, Adapt IT East Africa: Regional Sales Executive

Naledi Mohohlo, Adapt IT Education Executive Manager: Digital Transformation for Learning

Thato Mthembu, Adapt IT Education Executive Manager: Business Development and Marketing

The responsiveness of Adapt IT Education to client needs is centred on innovation. By leveraging deep industry expertise, the organisation has mastered the flexibility to provide clients with tailor-made software solutions. Adapt IT Education hopes to partner with Kenyan institutions of higher learning through this breakfast event to effectively redesign their student and campus experiences through digital transformation.

RSVP: To register or to find out more information about this event, click this link.