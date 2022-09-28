vivo V24 5G Kenyan Launch Date Revealed

vivo Smartphone is gearing to launch the vivo V25 5G in Kenya in October 2022.

The device is anticipated to showcase a color changing design as well as advanced photography features for users who wish to express themselves through photos and videos.

The flagship device will come with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera on the back which minimizes blurry shots and supports a longer exposure time, creating clearer and brighter images and videos even in dim lighting conditions.

On design it will come with a thin 2.5D body that is 7.79mm which makes the device a comfortable fit in the hands of users.

To ensure the phone stands out it will also come with an eye-catching design, the Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass which changes its hue when exposed to UV light, reflecting the dynamic personalities of users.

The Aquamarine Blue edition of V25 5G switches from ocean blue to bluish green.

Below its appearance it will also come with a powerful processor with high energy-efficiency ratio and great capacity. Coupled with the newest cooling technology and fast charging capabilities, it offers a long-lasting and smooth mobile experience in various scenarios allowing vivo to continue its track record of delivering a decoration experience, fast app incipiency and installation pets, plus binary-mode 5G buttress.

The device will be decked out in two colors, the Aquamarine Blue and Diamond Black.

By Staff Writer.