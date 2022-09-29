Mukuru & WeThinkCode Partner to Host Women-Only Hackathon: SheHacks

Mukuru, a leading next-generation financial services platform in Southern Africa, and WeThinkCode, an academy that delivers a world-class coding curriculum for dynamic youth while addressing the industry skills shortage, hosted a women-only hackathon at the end of Women’s Month aimed at providing an opportunity for young women to showcase their talent, further their studies and boost their careers in the IT sector.

The hackathon was attended by WeThinkCode female students and Mukuru Education Fund female bursary recipients. Teams were tasked with developing a financial education or management tool – to provide Mukuru’s customer base with better financial management and education tools. A massive success, organisers were wowed by the energy, enthusiasm and talent on display, signalling a strong future for women in tech in Africa.

Mukuru CSI manager, Deidré Vrede, says the event was designed to provide the opportunity for winning students to bolster their studies and win internships or job shadowing opportunities at Mukuru, but more importantly create excitement and a platform for young, female students to shine.

“As a fintech business, we encourage students, especially young women, to pursue careers in tech, as currently, only 19% of the industry’s workforce are women. Judging by the innovation, skills and creativity on display, the future of women in IT is bright.

“We felt it was an exciting opportunity to add fuel to our passion for developing young female coders and give them a hand in creating and brainstorming something that will play a crucial role in financial education on the continent,” she says.

WeThinkCode CEO Nyari Sumashonga says that African women have the potential to be at the leading edge of technology if they are given the opportunity. “WeThinkCode is an academy that enables youth to become world-class developers who can thrive in any environment.”

“Our alumni go on to develop solutions for business and society at large, and so it made sense to partner with Mukuru, a leading African technology platform driving cutting-edge fintech to improve the lives of Africans. This resonates with our purpose. The young women were superb, and I have no doubt they will grow into role models for future generations of female developers,” she says.

Vrede agrees. “Congratulations, not just to the winning teams, but to every young woman who participated in the hackathon. You reminded us that the future is bright for women in tech. Keep on shining!”

The winners and runners-up were:

In first place: Galaletsang Letlape, Katlego Rathelele and Nkhensani Mutileni

Galaletsang Letlape, Katlego Rathelele and Nkhensani Mutileni In second place: Atlegang Tabane, Lethabo Mokgokoloshi, Selaelo Lemekoana, Lindiwe Tshabalala, Amaze Mkhonto and Gugulethu Mngomezulu

Atlegang Tabane, Lethabo Mokgokoloshi, Selaelo Lemekoana, Lindiwe Tshabalala, Amaze Mkhonto and Gugulethu Mngomezulu In third place: Princess Sitole, Pretty Mangwadi, Nomfundo Hope Ngubane, Hleketani Mavanyisi, Paidamoyo Mapfuwa and Lerato Ngcama

