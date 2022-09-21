HUAWEI nova 10 Series Launches in South Africa

The Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of the HUAWEI nova 10 Series: the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 in South Africa.

Leveraging the insights of young consumers and the continuous exploration of key mobile telecommunication technologies, the HUAWEI nova 10 Series explores the possibilities of exciting innovations in terms of design, imaging, battery life and operating system.

In the era of video-focused social networking, nova users have become more creative. By using excellent equipment, creatives can develop high-quality content to record and express themselves, sharing their amazing daily lives.

Thanks to HUAWEI’s capability in smartphone photography, the HUAWEI nova 10 Series inherits the genetics of the previous generation, offering young people better imaging and video experiences.

The Multi-Vision Photography of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro boasts the industry’s first 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus front camera, supporting a 100-degree ultra-wide angle with a 1/2.61-inch sensor and supporting 4K quality, which offers excellent resolution and light sensitivity.

Another industry-first, Portrait Close-up Camera supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, bringing a close-up portrait experience, which expands what the human eye perceives.

The newest update of the HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography feature also comes with an AI feature, which can detect finer object edges.

Vlog on the go with the HUAWEI Dual-View Video

By using the camera system of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, users can create vlogs that unleash their creativity and inspire others to do the same.

With upgraded autofocus capabilities of the dual front cameras, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can switch the focus of different subjects within the camera and through the Showcase Focus function allow the subjects to be clearly displayed even in vlogs that are filmed indoors.

The smartphone provides a multi-camera shooting experience with the combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting, all while portraying the details of the subject’s face, make-up and accessories.

Additionally, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro combines the functions of audio tracking, background sound suppression and P3 wide colour gamut.

A Lightweight Design

The HUAWEI nova 10 Series inherits a classic design, enhancing its original Star Orbit Ring features, which adds a shimmer to the design texture and touch. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes with a thickness of 7.88mm and weighs 191g.

The HUAWEI nova 10 is much thinner and lighter, with a thickness of 6.88mm and weighs 168g. Both models strike a balance between performance and stunning design.

HUAWEI SuperCharge

As fast charging becomes increasingly in demand, the HUAWEI SuperCharge feature is also constantly upgraded.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports the new-generation 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge, while adopting an industry-leading fast charging solution comprising a combination of the brand-new charging pump and low-impedance technology.

Coupled with HUAWEI’s intelligent temperature control technology, the phone brings users an exceptional charging experience.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is equipped with a more power-efficient 4500mAh large battery capacity, while the HUAWEI nova 10 has a 4000mAH battery capacity. Even in heavy use scenarios, the HUAWEI nova 10 Series assures users a worry-free experience.

Heat dissipation, gaming, faster downloading and ample storage

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features Ultra-Generation VC Liquid Cooling which brings heat dissipation with better speed and uniformity. It adopts an AI-powered temperature-sensing technology that detects hot spots on the surface of the phone and optimally redistributes the heat, bringing a cooler and smoother user experience.

For gaming enthusiasts, the HUAWEI nova 10 Series features the all-new Touch Turbo 2.0. Users can simply shake the phone to trigger any corresponding key operation, which effectively improves the user experience of mobile games.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Series is fitted with 8 GB RAM plus 128 GB or 256 GB ROM storage, so, there’s enough space for all your videos, images, and gaming.

If you’re looking for an impressive smartphone with all-round features, get the HUAWEI nova 10 Series from the HUAWEI online store or at selected retailers.

By Staff Writer.