Openserve Splits From Telkom South Africa

South African wholesale network infrastructure provider Openserve has officially split from its parent Telkom Group today, according to an announcement from Telkom.

As part of its Q1 SENS announcement, Telkom Group says that it has approved the legal and structural separation of Openserve. The ISP will split from its parent effective 1 September 2022.

Highlighting the decision, Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO says, “We have been on a journey to transform and unlock value in the Group by separating the operating businesses to become standalone entities, which started with BCX and subsequently Gyro, which now operate as separate legal entities wholly owned by Telkom SOC.”

“Openserve follows suit as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Telkom Group, which will promote and drive autonomous ability and market visibility,” he says.

“Since the inception of Openserve in 2015, we have made significant strides in laying the foundation for our future success, by focusing on launching innovative products & services, providing superior interactions through our frontline staff and leveraging our innovative digital channels to create a differentiated customer experience,” says Openserve CEO Althon Beukes.

Google’s Subsea Cable

Openserve is currently expected to serve as the landing station partner for Google’s extensive Equiano submarine cable system developed to run from western Europe, along the west coast of Africa to South Africa’s facilities in Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape, which will be the cable’s final destination.

Last month, Equiano made a historic landing in Swakopmund, Namibia, where it was connected through the Paratus Group and Telecom Namibia.

