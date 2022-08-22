Nigerian E-Commerce: Kwik Launches in “Africa’s Largest Village”

Lagos-based e-commerce and delivery platform Kwik has today announced that it has officially launched solutions to merchants, entrepreneurs, businesses, government agencies and social vendors in Ibadan, Nigeria. The company promises to complete all of its deliveries in under 60 minutes.

Dubbed “Africa’s largest village”, Ibadan is one of the fastest-growing urban areas in Nigeria and a key commercial city. One of the downsides to this rapid development is the increasing difficulties in moving goods around the city. Kwik says it aims to play a significant role in solving this problem by delivering parcels from businesses to customers in under 60 minutes.

Kwik aims to feature over 500 partner vehicles in Ibadan on its platform in the next 12 months, according to Founder & CEO Romain Poirot-Lellig.

“The Lagos-Ibadan corridor is fast becoming the most dynamic industrial and commercial hub of West Africa thanks to improving infrastructure, unparalleled market depth and attractive local government policies” declares Poirot-Lellig.

They say that Kwik’s role is to ensure that all the moving parts can “circulate effectively.”

KwikStore is Now Available in Ibadan

In addition to its award-winning delivery service, Kwik is also making available in Ibadan its KwikStore feature.

Kiwkstore is an innovative, free-to-use online storefront tool that helps merchants automate their online sales and manage their inventory. The company says that setting up an online store now takes just 5 minutes.

Growth in Nigeria’s E-Commerce

“E-commerce activities in Nigeria have continued to grow steadily since 2015. More than 80% of Nigerians prefer to shop online from the comfort of their homes and have these products delivered to their doorsteps”, Yinka Olayanju, Kwik’s COO said.

“With its isothermal bags, Kwik will ensure that all kinds of products arrive in mint condition.”

“This rising trend in online activities has led to a steep increase in public spending as well as all-round economic growth, both of which require logistics support of the kind that Kwik Delivery is best-equipped to provide,” she added.

Launched in 2019, the Kwik platform is currently open to merchants and businesses operating all over Nigeria, with last-mile delivery available in Lagos State, Ogun State, Abuja FCT, and now Ibadan city of Oyo State.

