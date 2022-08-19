Healthtech: Kenyan Startup Afya Rekod Partners with UK’s Medi-Science

The UK’s Medi-science International Limited and Kenya-based startup Afya Rekod have announced a strategic collaboration.

According to an announcement, the collaboration will seek to transform healthcare delivery through decentralization and improved access to personal health data in Africa and Europe. The partnership will reportedly give patients an accessible record of their own health history, by enabling patients, doctors and hospitals to host health records securely on one platform through a digital application.

Decentralization signifies the modification or change of current Healthcare Systems. Current Healthcare Systems across the world have standard normalized processes and procedures. Afya Rekod gives an example: “When a person is sick; they visit a physician, they provide insurance or they pay out of pocket after being assessed. They then are given a prescription or medications conventionally appropriate to treating that effect.”

However, the startup says that there are imperfections in this system. Many patients have to wait weeks to see a Doctor, some do not have the insurance or the financial resources to pay for a medical professional’s treatment. Others cannot afford prescriptions or are given drugs that do not treat the issue but that only make them become dependent on the drug.

Watch a video announcement of the partnership here.

Kenya-based startup Afya Rekod- Universal Patient Portal Partners with Medi-Science, UK – YouTube

Afya Rekod, a patient-driven platform, seeks to enable patients to capture, store, access and own their health records, which has multiple benefits including reducing the cost of repeating medical tests.

Both patients and clinicians will be able to access imaging files and test results through an app on their phones or browser without having to go back to the health clinic to collect the files.

To protect confidentiality, Afya Rekod uses various AI and blockchain modules, and the patient maintains the sovereign right of ownership of their health data.

“Our vision is to put patients at the core of what we do. We want families to have access to their medical records virtually and access them any time, in a matter of seconds. The partnership with Medi-science International Limited will allow for a seamless flow of data between the patient and doctors,” said John Kamara, CEO of Afya Rekod said,

“Afya Rekod allows clinicians to view data and share with other experts, enabling them to make better-informed diagnoses and decisions. An efficient proximity between Doctors and patients thereby diminishing long-line waiting times for consultations between physicians and patients; thus more efficiently affording a Patient-Prompt Service without the need for that patient to be at a physical hospital or Healthcare location,” added Kamara.

“Our world’s Healthcare Systems are going through what we would like to call a stage of awakening. For decades our demographically overloaded Healthcare Systems’ accessibility and effectiveness have been stagnating in their traditional forms of treatments and care for individuals,” said Sunny Ahonsi, CEO of Medi-science International Limited.

“This is why the Decentralization of Healthcare is becoming increasingly imperative. At Medi-science International Limited we are working along with the current Healthcare Systems while at the same time decentralizing their conventional formalities to generate the most efficient, effective and economical standards of care,” Ahonsi added.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter