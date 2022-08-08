Cell C Offers Free Data Bundles to Those Affected by Load Shedding

South African telecom Cell C has launched a new solution to help its prepaid customers claim some of the data they may have lost during the country’s ongoing rotational blackouts, either as a result of inability to access data due to power outages or limited network access due to unpowered towers.

The offers are free to customers who make purchases from 150MB of mobile data across qualifying bundles and can be claimed on *147#. These bundles are not available for purchase and are available to prepaid customers only.

Offers are for either social or streaming mobile data that can be claimed within three days from date of purchase of a Cell C data bundle. The bundles can be claimed 24/7 even when loadshedding is suspended.

“Cell C understands the frustration customers experience when loadshedding as this results in the loss of network connectivity for hours as well as not getting the benefit of ones’ data which expires even when it has not been depleted,” the company says via the announcement.

The New Bundles Include:

Cell C Loadshedding promotional Video Streaming offers (free to the customer who make purchases from 150MB):

According to Cell C, the new promotional Video Streaming offers will be exclusively available for provisioning through a USSD channel, initiated by participating customers and are not available for purchase.

The Offers:

Value: Validity: 100MB Mid-night 350MB Mid-night 500MB Mid-night 100MB 2 days 200MB 2 days 500MB 2 days 1GB 2 days

Cell C Loadshedding promotional Social offers:

Like the promotional video streaming offers, the new promotional Social offers will be exclusively available for provisioning through a USSD channel, initiated by participating customers.

The Offers:

Value: Validity: 100MB Mid-night 350MB Mid-night 500MB Mid-night 100MB 2 days 200MB 2 days 500MB 2 days 1GB 2 days

“At Cell C, we are always looking for solutions to help address current and new challenges that our customers face. Loadshedding has been one of those challenges which South Africans have learned to adapt to,” says Douglas Craigie-Stevenson, CEO of Cell C.

Craigie-Stevenson says that the telco has launched an “industry-first” with its new loadshedding offers.

“This will go a long way to support our already constrained customers – especially those that purchase daily validity data bundles. We will continue to look for innovative solutions to change the world of our customers,” he concludes.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter